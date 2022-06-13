ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Gathering place – Sisters envision old store as start to revitalize Lee County community

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement. The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” K. Miller

BRISTOL, VA - Donald “Don” K. Miller, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Bristol, VA. Don was born in Marion, VA on June 1, 1944, to the late Clifford L. Miller and Kate Lovern Miller. Don retired from a long career...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Community gathers to honor Summer Wells, pray for her safe return

KINGSPORT — The Awaken church group held a prayer vigil for Summer Wells on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. At least 40 people attended the event, which took place at the Warriors Path Riding Stables. The vigil began with music, followed by a prayer circle. Three crosses...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tenn. and Va. should keep state park pools open

What is it with state park swimming pools? Those swimming pools are one of the biggest draws to our parks. Yet Tennessee has permanently closed half of its park pools, including the one at Kingsport’s Warriors’ Path State Park. Now, Virginia has closed the only public pool in Scott County with the excuse that it needs repair.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County to host Go Tell Crusade in August

SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet. The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, VA
Lee County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Lincoln, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Appalachia, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Local venue plans concert to benefit Hawkins County Humane Society

ROGERSVILLE — The Castle Barn at Pressmen’s Home will host a concert to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society, featuring music by Corey Tester, Andrea Davidson, The Dimestore Cowboys and more. Andrea Davidson is the owner of B Well Natural Health store and a co-owner of the Castle...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz

JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz, 78, of Johnson City, TN entered into the Lord's hands on Sunday, June 12, 2022 while in his home, surrounded by his family. Dick loved to travel and attend sporting events, especially those involving his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and relished sharing stories about his family with anyone he met.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Central Drive-In at 70 – Herrons work to preserve drive-in’s history, place in community

BLACKWOOD — Summer may not arrive officially until June 21, but the Central Drive-In has been celebrating its 70th consecutive summer since May. Buddy and Paula Herron are the second family to have owned and operated the Central since it opened in 1952, and they say that makes the staple of Wise County outdoor entertainment the oldest continually operating drive-in theater in Virginia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gathering Place#Business Opportunities#Appalachian Culture#Lmu#Hubbard And Brown#Realtor
WJHL

Don Wells shares letter as search for Summer reaches one year

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the day marking one year since Summer Wells went missing from her Beech Creek home, Donald Wells issued a statement on the ordeal through the family’s website and YouTube channel. Don Wells, who is serving time in jail for violating his probation, wrote the letter during his sentence. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Major replacement project planned at Kingsport water plant

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will conduct a major replacement project later this year at the water treatment plant, officials said Wednesday. The project involves replacing three large “traveling screens” located at the edge of the Holston River, according to a press release. “Think of them...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Birthplace of Country Music announces Super Raffle in September

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) on Wednesday announced what is in store for its fourth annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, which benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Participants of the raffle have a chance to win $250,000 in cash and prizes in the Sept. 11 drawing. There are only […]
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Kingsport Times-News

Annual event for collectors to be held Saturday in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday in Greeneville. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one stepson Dusty (Lisa) Mercer, one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in-laws, Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A Preview of Coming Attractions

Today's Scrapbook Showcase features photos taken at Roan Mountain, along the Appalachian Trail north of Carver's Gap. The photos were taken on Monday, June 6, by Kingsport's Richard M. Currie, Jr. Though some of the rhododendrons and flame azaleas were in bloom, it's just a preview of coming attractions. Peak...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Ann Worley

CHURCH HILL – Helen Ann Worley, 85 went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab. Helen was born in Hawkins County but lived most of her life in Bristol, VA. and after many years, she retired from Virginia Wholesale. In her early years, she attended Amis Chapel United Methodist Church and later attended Jackson Memorial Church.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Up on the mountain: High Knob Music Festival starts Saturday

NORTON — A summer favorite for area music lovers returns to High Knob on Saturday. The High Knob Music Festival coincides with the U.S. Forest Service’s reopening of the High Knob Recreation Area, and festival co-organizer Chris Jones said this will be the second year the festival will operate with improved facilities.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Jean Pamperl

On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. The reunion with her husband was long awaited since 2018, and they can now continue their 72-year love story for eternity. Dorothy was born on January 31, 1927 in...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy