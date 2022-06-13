Brief relief from the heat, but little moisture coming to Colorado

Monday was another windy, hot and dry day with near record highs in the upper 90s. Fire danger remains high across parts of western and southern Colorado.

A cold front will move through Colorado tonight and bring cooler air, but only a little rain to the northern parts of the state. In fact, the higher mountains around Steamboat Springs could even get a dusting of snow by early Tuesday! Afternoon highs will be back in the lower 80s Tuesday for Denver and the northeast plains, while the mountains will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for folks heading to the Colorado Avalanche game.

The weather will not seem like hockey weather by the end of the week, highs will be in the 90s Thursday and may top out at 100 degrees on Friday.

By the weekend, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.