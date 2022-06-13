Amber Heard Speaks Out for First Time on Johnny Depp Verdict: I ‘Understand’ Jury, But Social Media Wasn’t ‘Fair’

Click here to read the full article.

Amber Heard has given her first sit-down interview following the verdict in her latest legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp .

Last month a jury in Virginia ruled she had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed published under her byline. In the op-ed, she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence. The “Aquaman” actor has been ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after he successfully persuaded the court his career and reputation had been damaged as a result of the article.

Depp previously lost a similar case in the U.K. after he sued tabloid newspaper The Sun over an article which called him a “wifebeater.” In that case a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to back-up the allegation.

Now Heard has sat down with Savannah Guthrie for an interview set to air Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.” In the interview , Heard tells Guthrie that she understands why the Virginia jury reached their verdict in favor of Depp. “I don’t blame them,” Heard said. “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

However, referring to the extended negative social media coverage she faced, Heard said she believed her treatment had been unfair. “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally,” Heard said.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Watch a clip of the interview below: