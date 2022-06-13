ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Scheduled For June 13, 2022

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• PFSweb PFSW is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intellicheck IDN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.39 million.

• Zedge ZDGE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.40 million.

• Braze BRZE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $72.57 million.

• Oracle ORCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion.

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
