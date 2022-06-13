ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor

By Karen Butler
 2 days ago
June 13 (UPI) -- When Jennifer Hudson won a Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop on Sunday night, she became one of the rare artists with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, thereby earning "EGOT" distinction.

In the past 15 years, the 40-year-old entertainer won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga, as well as Grammys for Best R&B Album for her self-titled record and Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls.

Hudson is the second Black woman to achieve EGOT status after Whoopi Goldberg in 2002.

Composer Alan Menken was the last artist to accomplish the feat in 2020.

Goldberg and Menken were among the 16 EGOT artists before Hudson joined the club. Among them are

, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols and Mel Brooks.

The Tony Awards honor excellence on Broadway.

A Strange Loop was named Best Musical at Sunday's gala, making Hudson's fellow producers Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul Charles Tony winners, as well.

Moments from the Tony Awards in New York City

Comments / 1

Lisa Volz
2d ago

Congratulations Jennifer! You DESERVE this! Simon Cowell, how do you like her now, huh??? I am just so happy for her!!!

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Egot#Dreamgirls
