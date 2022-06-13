St. Charles County to vote on using $10M to fix roads

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles County may use $10 million of its $39 million in the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding from last year to fix neighborhood streets. A vote will take place at 7:00 pm tonight.

Local governments are allowed to use ARPA funds for infrastructure projects. A lot of money for infrastructure was wiped out by the pandemic. The way the ordinance is set up would also enable municipalities like St. Peters, O’Fallon, the city of St. Charles, and Wentzville to use 50/50 match funding from the county for their street repairs.

The ordinance said this aggressive initiative would replace over 10,000 slabs of concrete and miles of asphalt roadways. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said this program puts the federal funds to good use because almost everybody uses the roads.

“This is just the first thing we’re going to do to go back and look at our own city and county roads and get those up to the standards that the people deserve. Believe me, we are going to fix all of the potholes. We’re also going to fix all of those concrete slabs that are cracked. All of those curbs and gutters that broken down in some way,” said Ehlmann.

The city of St. Louis is also using $70 million of its $250 million in ARPA funds to fix infrastructure.

