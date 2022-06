The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls of summer are back on the diamond Tuesday to take on Burlington Notre Dame and Danville. For the Raven boys, the opponent is the Nikes. Hillcrest is 4-5 on the year following a 5-1 loss to Highland at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa Monday. The Ravens are hitting .228 with Luke Schrock’s bat leading the way at .405 with 15 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in a team best nine. Hillcrest has a team ERA of 4.02, paced by Seth Ours at 2.71 in 21 innings with a 1-2 mark. Burlington Notre Dame is 6-6 this year after splitting a Monday doubleheader with cross town rival West Burlington by 7-6 and 10-9 scores. For the year, the Nikes are hitting .202 as a team with Isaiah Crow at .353. Owen Gulick and Caden Schwenker each have five hits. Schwenker has scored six times and Carson Chiprez and Dylan Kipp have four RBI. On the mound, they hold a 4.58 ERA. Schwenker is 2-0 in 15 innings with a 1.43 mark.

DANVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO