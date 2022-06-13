ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New Ohio gun law takes effect today

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

On Monday, June 13, Senate Bill 215 takes effect, allowing “qualifying adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license.

Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.

According to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office press release, regardless of the recent change in Ohio’s concealed carry law, deadly weapons are still prohibited in buildings within which a courthouse is located, such as the County Office Building and Courthouse.

Ohio law section 2923.1 23 still makes it a felony crime to bring in or have a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a courthouse or into another building in which a courtroom is located, except for law enforcement officers in their official duties.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

