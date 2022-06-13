Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Safety, Effectiveness For Children Under 17 Years

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, despite the accessibility of effective vaccines and treatments. Here’s a look at some of the latest COVID-19 news. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisory panel voted to recommend Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization (EUA), most everyone expected a fast decision by the agency. But like almost everything about the Novavax vaccine in the U.S., there’s been a snag. The agency reports it plans to review changes to the company’s manufacturing process before it authorizes the vaccine. Novavax informed the agency regarding changes to its manufacturing process on June 3, only a few days before the adcom meeting. The company has had problems with manufacturing processes in the past.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO