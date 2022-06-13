ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHL Hikes Parcel Delivery Prices For Private Customers

By Akanksha Bakshi
 2 days ago
  • Deutsche Post's DPSGY DHL Paket has adjusted its prices for private customers, and the logistic giant will charge more for parcel deliveries from July 1, 2022.
  • The company mentions that the higher transport, delivery, and labor costs and general cost inflation make price increases in national and cross-border parcel business unavoidable.
  • Prices in retail outlets will also increase slightly for the Päckchen S and M product categories.
  • The price for the 2 kg parcel (only online) will rise from €4.99 to €5.49.
  • Meanwhile, the price in retail outlets for the 5 kg parcel is going down (€6.99 instead of €7.49). Retail outlet prices for the 10 kg and 31.5 kg parcels will remain unchanged.
  • The company stated that it is only partially passing on to customers the steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL.
  • The GoGreen service will be included from July 1, 2022, without customers having to pay the surcharge that would otherwise apply.
  • A comparison of international parcel prices published by the German Federal Network Agency in November 2021 shows that DHL Paket's prices are below the European average.
  • Price Action: DPSGY shares closed lower by 1.96% at $36.99 on Friday.
