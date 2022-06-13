N.J. lawmakers could soon pass at least some of Murphy’s gun control bills after mass shootings

NEWARK, N.J. - Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering toughening up gun laws. Among the proposals is something called microstamping. It would be required on new semiautomatic pistols sold in the state. CBS2's Nick Caloway got a demonstration Tuesday of exactly what microstamping looks like, at a police gun range in Newark, where shots rang out, and shell casings fall. Left behind on the shells is a mark not visible to the naked eye. Todd Lizotte is co-inventor of the microstamping technology. He explains lasers imprint tiny markings, like a serial number, on a firing pin. That marking is stamped onto the primer of...
Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio is again calling for changes to the juvenile justice reform laws in the State which have resulted in serious public safety consequences in local beach communities. Desiderio issued a message to City Council this week, and again reaffirms his pledge to pressure lawmakers to make changes in the laws to help local police. The State has removed many of the past enforcement practices and powers provided to police which has led to a sharp increase in disruptive juvenile behavior.
TRENTON – State senators voted Monday to advance one part of the latest gun-reform package advocated by Gov. Phil Murphy, a bill that would allow the attorney general to sue gun makers and retailers for damages for endangering public health and safety. In the plan’s current incarnation, the state...
New Jersey Democratic leaders said they plan to spend $2 billion from the state’s $4.6 billion budget surplus for property tax relief to homeowners and renters this year. Republicans said they will seek a full Senate vote on a separate tax rebate program that will provide direct relief to more New Jerseyans.
TRENTON – Among the gun-control measures backed by Gov. Phil Murphy that have been stuck in the Legislature is one requiring microstamping technology in new handguns sold in the New Jersey, making it easier for police to track bullets back to the gun that shot them. State officials and...
FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- There is good news for property owners in the Garden State.Around 2 million families in New Jersey could see more property tax relief, at least temporarily, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Wednesday."So today we are providing truly historic tax relief," Gov. Phil Murphy said.Murphy and top Democrats announced an expansion of the property tax rebate program, known as "ANCHOR," which was unveiled in March.If approved, homeowners with a household income less than $150,000 would receive a $1,500 credit on their property tax bill each year. Those with income between $150,000 and $250,000 would get a $1,000 credit,...
New Jersey’s professional licensing boards decide who will gets a medical license, who can legally cut hair, or work as a plumber or an electrician. They also keep tabs on licensees, deciding which practitioners should have their credentials suspended or revoked in the wake of verified complaints. The oversight...
BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
In New Jersey statutes about education, taxes, and even lottery prizes, undocumented immigrants are referred to as “illegal aliens” more than 80 times. That term may not remain there too long under a new bill that would change the outdated term to a more humanizing one. “When I hear alien, I think of another planet […]
A New Jersey lawmaker well-known for his disdain for speed and red-light cameras says he wants to protect Garden State residents from getting ticketed from other states for those violations. A bill introduced by state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon cleared a legislative committee Monday with bipartisan support and can now head...
HARRISBURG — A state House panel punted on considering a slate of gun bills Monday, instead sending them to another committee and in the process throwing cold water on a Democrat-led effort to force a vote on the legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in Philadelphia.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Three additional stores began offering adult recreational weed on Wednesday in Woodbridge, Eatontown and Union under the Garden State Dispensary banner. The stores, which belonging to...
A state appeals court has upheld New Jersey’s three-year-old Medicaid Aid in Dying law that has allowed 95 terminally ill residents to end their lives by taking a lethal dose of medications prescribed by a doctor. A doctor and rabbi, Yosef Glassman, a pharmacist and an observant Hindu, Manish...
New Jersey on Wednesday reported 2,494 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 17 new confirmed deaths as the Moderna vaccine has the backing of the Food and Drug Administration for school-age kids. A government advisory panel Tuesday endorsed a second version of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The Food and...
