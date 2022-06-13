ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. lawmakers could soon pass at least some of Murphy’s gun control bills after mass shootings

By Brent Johnson
 2 days ago
With Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy urging them to act after the recent Buffalo and Texas mass shootings, top lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled New Jersey Legislature are...

Karen Duboyce
2d ago

Dream on vote red get ride of these lier all they r doing is ruining New Jersey won’t lower the tax on gas keep on giving away money to the migrants not the American people the democrats give them housing food money but not too us go away democrats

NJ Me
2d ago

Don’t forget that they get free medical, fuel assistance, and electricity assistance as well. Murfree loves the illegals and wants to destroy America just like all the other liberals.

John Baxter
2d ago

The Democrats are going to get a Rude Awaking from the Supreme Court shortly. How can we have common Sense laws when the Politicians have NO Common Sense

CBS New York

New Jersey lawmakers considering microstamping proposal as part of new gun laws

NEWARK, N.J. - Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering toughening up gun laws. Among the proposals is something called microstamping. It would be required on new semiautomatic pistols sold in the state. CBS2's Nick Caloway got a demonstration Tuesday of exactly what microstamping looks like, at a police gun range in Newark, where shots rang out, and shell casings fall. Left behind on the shells is a mark not visible to the naked eye. Todd Lizotte is co-inventor of the microstamping technology. He explains lasers imprint tiny markings, like a serial number, on a firing pin. That marking is stamped onto the primer of...
NEWARK, NJ
987thecoast.com

Sea Isle Mayor Again Calls for Changes to Juvenile Laws in New Jersey

Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio is again calling for changes to the juvenile justice reform laws in the State which have resulted in serious public safety consequences in local beach communities. Desiderio issued a message to City Council this week, and again reaffirms his pledge to pressure lawmakers to make changes in the laws to help local police. The State has removed many of the past enforcement practices and powers provided to police which has led to a sharp increase in disruptive juvenile behavior.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
State
Texas State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

N.J. Gov. Murphy announces expansion of ANCHOR property tax relief

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- There is good news for property owners in the Garden State.Around 2 million families in New Jersey could see more property tax relief, at least temporarily, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Wednesday."So today we are providing truly historic tax relief," Gov. Phil Murphy said.Murphy and top Democrats announced an expansion of the property tax rebate program, known as "ANCHOR," which was unveiled in March.If approved, homeowners with a household income less than $150,000 would receive a $1,500 credit on their property tax bill each year. Those with income between $150,000 and $250,000 would get a $1,000 credit,...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Person
Phil Murphy
wdac.com

Legislation Bans Military-Style Assault Weapons In PA

BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Monitor

Remove term ‘illegal alien’ from N.J. statutes, lawmaker says

In New Jersey statutes about education, taxes, and even lottery prizes, undocumented immigrants are referred to as “illegal aliens” more than 80 times.  That term may not remain there too long under a new bill that would change the outdated term to a more humanizing one. “When I hear alien, I think of another planet […] The post Remove term ‘illegal alien’ from N.J. statutes, lawmaker says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey announces historic property tax relief program

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin Wednesday announced the expansion of the ANCHOR Tax Relief Program, making the relief program one of the largest in state history. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, was announced...
INCOME TAX
nextpittsburgh.com

Where does gun legislation stand in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG — A state House panel punted on considering a slate of gun bills Monday, instead sending them to another committee and in the process throwing cold water on a Democrat-led effort to force a vote on the legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

N.J. residents would get bigger property tax rebates under new plan announced by Murphy, top Dems

About two million New Jersey homeowners and renters would get larger property tax rebates than originally planned starting in the upcoming fiscal year as Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats who lead the state Legislature announced Wednesday they are expanding a new proposed annual relief program — a big step toward striking a deal on a new state budget.
ECONOMY
987thecoast.com

Murphy Announces Plans to Provide Additional $2 Billion in Property Tax Relief

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced an expansion of a property tax relief program that will provide an extra $2 billion in property tax relief. Murphy discussed an expansion of the ANCHOR program that will impact approximately two million New Jersey property owners and renters. The post Murphy Announces Plans...
POLITICS
NJ
