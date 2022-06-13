ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Subway Surfers Run On Top Of Moving Train

By Terry Trahim
 3 days ago

Video posted on social media shows a group of at least eight people running on top of a moving subway train.

The “J” train was crossing the Williamsburg Bridge on Friday as it moved from Manhattan into Brooklyn. The video was shot from a nearby building.

The NYPD said it’s aware of the video.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yvette Rivera Cotto
3d ago

Sad Situation They Have Nothing Else To Do With Themselves Until one of them fall Dies or gets Seriously hurt and ends up in a Wheel chair Sorry to say Just keeping it Real.

HECK-DA-RECK
2d ago

I was one of those dummies that used to surf on top of the trains especially when graffiti was big on the trains early 80's. I lost a good friend in those tracks and that what made me stop. More his mother's pain is what did it for me. It maybe fun together with that rush but all it takes is one mistake and you are a goner.

