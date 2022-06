Mandatory minicamp kicked off for the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. Several teams had already begun mandatory minicamp, but the Chiefs were among 15 NFL teams to have their first of three practices on Tuesday. This is the first time that all 90 of the Chiefs’ players are required to get on the field and work together. There is still no live contact permitted during these practices, but the team can run 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 team drills as they did during OTAs.

