A new ordinance would mean no more free rides for users of county-owned electric vehicle charging stations. A proposed interim fee of 14.52 cents per kilowatt-hour would reimburse the Arlington County for the cost of providing charging services, according to a report to the County Board, which will be taking up the item at its meeting this weekend. The new fee would go into effect on Saturday, July 16.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO