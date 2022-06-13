ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Jamie Chung Hiring Surrogate to Carry Baby Amid Career Fears Sparks Debate

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "Lovecraft Country" star welcomed twin boys with husband, Bryan Greenberg, through a surrogate and revealed she was "terrified" of becoming...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Greenberg
Person
Jamie Chung
Black Enterprise

DJ Quik’s Son David M. Blake Jr. Charged in Downey Homicide

Compton rapper DJ Quik’s son David M. Blake Jr., 27, was arrested May 26 for the shooting death of a Downey, California man, 33-year-old Julio Cardoza. The shooting took place in Porter Ranch, a suburb of Los Angeles, on May 25 after a fight broke out in a home on the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue in Downey, reports NBC Los Angeles.
DOWNEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surrogates#Mtv#The Real World
HollywoodLife

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut At Jennifer Lopez Movie Premiere

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple on June 8. The duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, lovingly wrapped their arms around each other on the carpet and flashed smiles for the cameras. The American Idol host looked dapper in a white button up shirt and a navy, striped suit jacket, along with a pair of dark gray pants. His Instagram influencer girlfriend, meanwhile, stunned in a colorful maxi dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Dad, 69, Seen Grocery Shopping After Not Being Invited To Her Wedding: Photos

Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, was photographed leaving a Kent, Louisiana grocery store on June 9, the same day his 40-year-old daughter wed Sam Asghari, 28, in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, he donned a forest green t-shirt and army print cargo shorts paired with a black Fox Racing cap. The only visible items in his cart were Niagra water bottles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs With Dad Jamie Spears Over the Years

Britney Spears’ legal drama with her father, Jamie Spears, has continued to make headlines amid her indefinite work hiatus, but their ups and downs date back to her childhood. “Me and my daughter’s relationship has always been strained,” Jamie testified during a June 2019 court hearing. Growing up, Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears, were […]
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Michelle Williams: 1st Photo Of Her Baby Bump After Announcing 3rd Pregnancy

Michelle Williams is pregnant, and judging by how she looked attending the Showing Up premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 27), it may not be long before she welcomes her new bundle of joy. Michelle, 41, arrived at the red carpet event in a glamorous black-and-white floral print dress that draped her pregnant figure beautifully. Michelle wore her signature blonde hair shirt and up and accessorized with a silver necklace. She paired the look with some comfortable-looking shoes that peeked out from under the dress’s edge.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
995K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy