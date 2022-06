Jazmine Robinson didn’t grow up fishing, but her ex-boyfriend, a Dallas police officer, did. Their date nights often ended up at the side of a pond or a lake, fishing poles in hand. She was impatient at first, frustrated with both the lack of a pull on her line and the lack of romantic evenings on the town with a cocktail and someone else’s catch of the day. “But I found the beauty in just being among the elements and relaxing,” she says. “Eventually, I started catching fish. Once you start catching them, it’s kind of addictive. Unfortunately, he and I didn’t work out, but we are still good friends.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO