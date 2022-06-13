ABC approves alcohol sales replacement permits

Elsewhere today is the notice that the Union Pacific Railroad will spend about three days, starting Tuesday, to repair the Arkansas 98B crossing in McNeil. We’ve been on something of a tear lately about railroads, rail delays, rail commerce, the poor state (Third World status) of U.S. passenger rail – you get it. It’s great that rail work is being performed in Columbia County. This should be a big year for railroads in Columbia County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is supposed to bid this year the reconstruction of the U.S. 82 railroad overpass near the Lafayette County line – a $17 million plus project. The Louisiana & North West Railroad is also expected to start work on a $3.4 million project. It will improve approximately 25 miles of mainline track in Columbia County. This will include upgrading about 17 track miles to handle 286,000-pound capacity railcars and construction of three new sidings.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO