Magnolia, AR

ABC approves alcohol sales replacement permits

 3 days ago

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board received applications for permits from five Magnolia retailers the week ending May 20, according to postings on the ABC website June 8....

magnoliareporter.com

New alcohol warehouse raises 2022 building permit values beyond total for year of 2021

Almost $3 million worth of building permits were issued by the City of Magnolia during May. The largest permit was issued May 23 to MH Construction Design for a $1.5 million project to build an addition at 105 Harvey Couch Boulevard – the former Icee warehouse. MK Distributors will use the site for its alcohol distribution operations in South Arkansas.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, June 10, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in June 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. David Wayne Taylor, 68, of Magnolia and Laurie Sue Chandler, 68, of Magnolia, June 10. Parker Brittan House, 40,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Juneteenth T-shirts available at several locations in Magnolia

The United Community Organization’s 2022 Juneteenth Festival starts Thursday, and official T-shirts are available at several locations. All shirts are $15 and are available in 4S-XL, and 2x-3x. They may be purchased at Devine St. Mix, 1305 E. Main, Blackmon’s Barber Shop, 620 Calhoun Road, or at any of...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Free Microchip for Pets event will be June 25

The event will be held at 203 Harrison Street in Texarkana, and the chips will be administered free of charge to the first 200 pets. They'll only be available while supplies last. In addition, the ACAC will be issuing city pet licenses for Texarkana, Arkansas, residents. Valid proof of current...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, June 10, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Gerald “Curt” Yates Jr. v. Kaycee Yates. June 8. Married September 28, 2007. Defendant is restored to maiden name of Kaycee...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Looosiana Seafood Market

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe is getting his seafood fix in this morning's Tasty Tuesday segment. He's checking out everything Looosiana Seafood Market has to offer. Fresh boiled seafood will be served daily. Blue crab, shrimp, and crawfish is seasonal. They also serve precooked-frozen meals daily and a full menu for dine in. Large outdoor patio seating is also available.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

We Finally Know What Is Being Built Next to Starbucks on Airline

There Have Been So Many Questions Surrounding New Buildings On Airline. The biggest joke we keep hearing is "I wonder if it is another Mexican restaurant?". We have had so much excitement surrounding new eateries like Freddy's Steakburgers on Airline Drive taking over the old Twisted Root Burger building. The excitement surrounding Crumbl Cookies is still alive and well have you seen the line out there lately?
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, June 13, 2022: More railroad news

Elsewhere today is the notice that the Union Pacific Railroad will spend about three days, starting Tuesday, to repair the Arkansas 98B crossing in McNeil. We’ve been on something of a tear lately about railroads, rail delays, rail commerce, the poor state (Third World status) of U.S. passenger rail – you get it. It’s great that rail work is being performed in Columbia County. This should be a big year for railroads in Columbia County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is supposed to bid this year the reconstruction of the U.S. 82 railroad overpass near the Lafayette County line – a $17 million plus project. The Louisiana & North West Railroad is also expected to start work on a $3.4 million project. It will improve approximately 25 miles of mainline track in Columbia County. This will include upgrading about 17 track miles to handle 286,000-pound capacity railcars and construction of three new sidings.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

A Shreveport Economic Collapse? City Leader Says It’s Coming Soon

The Shreveport City Council has approved new district lines that will give the city five Black and two White districts. The measure passed on a 4-3 vote. Councilwoman LeVette Fuller voted against the plan because it also takes part of the riverfront where the casinos are and puts that area in Council District A which is represented by Tabatha Taylor. Fuller maintains that downtown should be in one council district as a whole. KEEL News has learned that a legal challenge on the new approved map is expected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

NW Louisiana having Ozone Action Day

Wednesday has been declared an Ozone Action Day for Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes in Northwest Louisiana. An Ozone Action Day indicates that increasing ozone or fine particulates (PM 2.5) levels may cause unhealthy air quality conditions during the afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Rosemary Harris Brown

Our beloved Mrs. Rosemary Harris Brown was born November 15, 1936 to Luther Harris and Mary Ellen Alexander in Magnolia, Arkansas. She passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. At age 17, Mrs. Brown accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Birth: Kason Alexander Johnson

Kason Alexander Johnson was born Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in El Dorado. He weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. His parents are Brittany McDaniel-Johnson and Calvin Larron Johnson Jr. of Magnolia.
EL DORADO, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport-Bossier Deadbeat Dads Who Owe More Than $100,000

As we approach Father's Day, we celebrate Dad. Dad's that are there for their children. Dad's that went to soccer practice, coached little league, read to his children, and provided for their family. Dad's that offered guidance, taught his daughter how to change her own tire, or even to learn how to safely handle and shoot a firearm. A dad who showed his son the right way to treat women, by how he treated his mom.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier, DeSoto parishes considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since June 10, Louisiana has reported 2,303 new cases of COVID-19, with 394 of them being reinfections; 304 people have been hospitalized. Bossier and DeSoto Parishes are now considered high risk, with most neighboring parishes considered medium risk. The Louisiana Department of Health says most cases are tied to community spread.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Parish Weekend Arrests, Mugshot Round-Up 6/10 – 6/12/22

It was another busy weekend for Bossier Parish law enforcement. Here are the mugshots of everyone booked Friday, June 10th - Sunday, June 12th, 2022, in Bossier Parish, LA. Charges range from alleged possession to contempt of court, to driving under the influence, with a whole lot of "failures to appear." It's important to note that everyone included on this list is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
swark.today

Update on Vehicles found in Little River

Hempstead County Investigators and Detectives from the Hope Police Department continues to process the vehicles discovered in the Little River on Tuesday. No evidence as of yet has been obtained as to the ownership of the first vehicle. The first vehicle was so deteriorated that when being pulled from the water it broke into two pieces, that vehicle was searched at the river and investigators discovered no evidence of Human remains in that vehicle.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU graduate TexARKana "Teacher of the Year"

The TexARKana School District has named Jessica Bilbo as the district’s “Teacher of the Year.”. Bilbo is the Library Media Specialist at Harmony Leadership Academy in TexARKana. She has 14 years of experience, all with TASD. Bilbo received her bachelor's degree in education and master’s of education in...
TEXARKANA, AR

