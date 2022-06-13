ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at hospital

 2 days ago

One person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, police said.

The family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said.

“What we do know is the incident started in DeKalb County, and some family members from that incident showed up outside Grady emergency room,” Hampton told reporters at the scene, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There was a dispute and that then escalated to gunfire.”

The scene was quickly contained and there was never a threat of an active shooter, Hampton said. Photos showed police tape blocking a street outside the hospital, and WAGA-TV reported there were multiple evidence markers on the ground, and a car with blood on the side was towed away.

Police said they believe they are looking for three shooters, but they didn't immediately announce any charges or identify any suspects.

Hampton said investigators believe everyone involved belonged to the same family.

Andy Watts
2d ago

It is sad that there is so much hate in families. It's in my family also. People get under Satan's spell and play out his mission, sad. I have 2 estranged siblings taking advantage of a father with Alzheimers and between the 3 following Satan has split us up. Put God first. Obey Acts 2:38. Time is short.

Larvette Hughes
2d ago

This is just sad. We don't have respect for ourselves,our families or anyone else and their families. We are just like wild animals taking lives left and right like we have the authority to decide who lives or dies. This is just utterly ridiculous.

bob'ssister
2d ago

what is scary to me is that you can't go anywhere without being afraid. if you go to church, or to school, or to the grocery store, or to a night club, or even to Walmart, etc, you really don't know if you'll see your loved ones again. what a sad and pathetic country we live in. does God really bless America as the song goes? let's ponder on this one. I'm just glad that I never had children. God bless me for doing my part. 💔

