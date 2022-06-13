Former glamour model sparks debate after calling for return of Page 3

A former glamour model has sparked a debate online after suggesting Page 3 should make a return.

Sam Fox, 56, rose to fame aged 16 when her mum entered her photographs in an amateur modelling contest.

"It was never risqué," Fox explained on Monday's Good Morning Britain . "It was the girl next door with a smile on her face. Every family read the paper."



Launched in the 1970s, Page 3 was a collective of glamour models that posed in tabloid papers. It brought the likes of Sam Fox, Linda Lusardi and Katie Price into the limelight. It was later banned by The Sun in 2015 following the three year 'No More Page 3' campaign led by Lucy-Anne Holmes for its outdated and sexist concept.

Speaking to GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Fox said: "We all visit the Tate gallery, and we all go to galleries, and most of the most beautiful pictures in those galleries are taken of women, and there weren't any cameras in those days, and I'm sure if there was, there would be plenty of pictures in those galleries."

"So you are effectively saying, what is wrong with the human form?" Madeley asked, to which Fox said we celebrate diversity in this generation and she thinks "women should be proud of their bodies."

In a GMB poll, 40 per cent of voters said they believed Page 3 was harmful to women.

Many viewers turned to Twitter with their takes. Many suggested bringing back Page 3 would defy all the progress made over the years.





































Others however, called Page 3 "tame" compared to the X-rated content online.









Madeley then asked the formed model about age. "If it were to come back, would you pose again?"

Fox replied: "Well, I guess - well, Joan Collins did Playboy at 60. So maybe I might do Playboy at 60."

The GMB host later told viewers he had received a message from Dame Joan Collins, 89. She also corrected Fox with her age, saying she was 49 when she posed naked for Playboy .

