ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former glamour model sparks debate after calling for return of Page 3

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A former glamour model has sparked a debate online after suggesting Page 3 should make a return.

Sam Fox, 56, rose to fame aged 16 when her mum entered her photographs in an amateur modelling contest.

"It was never risqué," Fox explained on Monday's Good Morning Britain . "It was the girl next door with a smile on her face. Every family read the paper."

Launched in the 1970s, Page 3 was a collective of glamour models that posed in tabloid papers. It brought the likes of Sam Fox, Linda Lusardi and Katie Price into the limelight. It was later banned by The Sun in 2015 following the three year 'No More Page 3' campaign led by Lucy-Anne Holmes for its outdated and sexist concept.

Speaking to GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Fox said: "We all visit the Tate gallery, and we all go to galleries, and most of the most beautiful pictures in those galleries are taken of women, and there weren't any cameras in those days, and I'm sure if there was, there would be plenty of pictures in those galleries."

"So you are effectively saying, what is wrong with the human form?" Madeley asked, to which Fox said we celebrate diversity in this generation and she thinks "women should be proud of their bodies."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a GMB poll, 40 per cent of voters said they believed Page 3 was harmful to women.

Many viewers turned to Twitter with their takes. Many suggested bringing back Page 3 would defy all the progress made over the years.










Others however, called Page 3 "tame" compared to the X-rated content online.



Madeley then asked the formed model about age. "If it were to come back, would you pose again?"

Fox replied: "Well, I guess - well, Joan Collins did Playboy at 60. So maybe I might do Playboy at 60."

The GMB host later told viewers he had received a message from Dame Joan Collins, 89. She also corrected Fox with her age, saying she was 49 when she posed naked for Playboy .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Strikes Sultry Pose On Instagram, Says She's Trying To 'Embrace Change' Amid Marital Woes

Ready for her close up! Sister Wives fans hyped up Meri Brown after she worked the camera for an Instagram post.In the pic, Brown is sitting on the ledge of a porch fence with one hand in her hair and one of her legs raised. The star was dressed casually in a camo tee, olive green bike shorts and sneakers."Photo shoot done," she captioned the upload. "@robinlee1971 @lularoe_with_robin_lee1971 this one's for you!! 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥."The reality star's fans were eating it up, with one declaring in the comments section, "This is supermodel status 🔥," while another wrote, "Bow chica bow bow lol."Other...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Love Island viewers left disgruntled as ‘Gemma island’ trends after week one

Love Island has entered its second week, and there's one name taking over everyone's timeline: Gemma Owen. The daughter of former football ace Michael Owen started her Love Island journey with Liam Llewellyn, 21, who left the show five days into the new series. Gemma then recoupled with 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti, which caused a stir online due to their eight-year age gap. After being chosen by Luca Bish, the show's producers threw yet another spanner in the works: Enter Gemma Owen's ex, Jacques O’Neill. On Sunday (12 June), the 19-year-old told the other women: "Oh my god. No, no, no,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Linda Lusardi
Person
Katie Price
Person
Richard Madeley
Person
Susanna Reid
Indy100

Fans defend Kim Kardashian after she's accused of 'permanently damaging' Marilyn Monroe dress

On Wednesday reports claimed that the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala was left 'permanently damaged'An Instagram account called The Marilyn Monroe Collection posted a series of photos showing damage done to the dress before and after Kardashian wore it, provided by Chad Michael Christian Morrisette.In the photos, multiple crystals can be seen missing from sections on the back of the dress and the fabric appears to be stretched out near the zipper. "So much for keeping “the integrity of the dress and the preservation.” [Ripley's Believe It or Not!] , was it worth it?"...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

'Stop playing the victim': Piers Morgan slams Amber Heard's 'unfair' social media representation comment

Piers Morgan has told Amber Heard to "stop playing the victim" after she gave her first sit-down interview since losing a high-profile defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.In the exclusive conversation with Savannah Guthrie from NBC News, the 36-year-old shared her thoughts about the six-week trial that took place from April 11th to June 1st in Fairfax County, Virginia.Seven jurors unanimously found that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post she wrote titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Geri Horner to receive honorary doctorate for her philanthropic work

Spice Girls star Geri Horner will receive an honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University for her work championing children, young people and women’s rights.The 49-year-old singer, known to fans as Ginger Spice, said it was a “great privilege” to be honoured and described education as a “superpower”.She will collect her award at a degree ceremony during Sheffield Hallam’s graduation fortnight in November, where more than 12,000 students will be graduating from the university this year.Horner recently visited the campus to meet vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Chris Husbands, and students in media, arts and communication.She was introduced to the South Yorkshire...
EDUCATION
Indy100

GB News commentator claims Jesus would support the Rwanda plan in bizarre clip

A bizarre GB News conversation had left Twitter users scratching their heads when a commentator said Jesus Christ would support the Rwanda deportation plan. On Tuesday (14 June), the first plane scheduled to take migrants to Rwanda was abandoned when an out-of-hours judge considered the appeal and the UK decision was overruled. The decision goes against Boris Johnson and his home secretary, Priti Patel, who promised to send thousands of asylum seekers 4,000 miles to the east African country in May.Now, Anglican and TV presenter Calvin Robinson said Jesus would "absolutely" support the Rwanda initiative. When asked by Rebecca Reid,...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Page 3#Glamour#Modelling#Sun#Gmb
Indy100

Lizzo responds with new version of Grrrls after facing backlash for ableist slur

Lizzo has apologised and re-recorded her new single Grrrls after being called out for using an ableist slur. The track attracted criticism from disability activists after featuring the lyric: “Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag / Do you see this s***? I’ma sp**.” Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, responded to backlash from fans and re-record the song without the “harmful word”. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I...
MUSIC
Indy100

Chris Evans surprises hospital patients for special film preview of Lightyear

Chris Evans surprised young hospital patients at a pre-release screening for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear, in which he plays the starring role.Patients and their families at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital were greeted by Evans on Monday at the screening in the hospital’s CW+ MediCinema – one of six in-hospital cinemas the charity runs in the UK.Before attending the London premiere that evening, the actor spent time with young patients, signing posters and chatting to them and their families.The voice of Buzz Lightyear then introduced the screening of the film, which is due for release on June 17...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Boris Johnson's father walks off set after Piers Morgan quizzes him about his son

Piers Morgan hasn't had the best time with his new TV show what with its dwindling audience and it got a whole lot worse when Stanley Johnson was interviewed yesterday.The two had been discussing the lows and lows of Johnson's son, Boris Johnson and his leadership and the consequences of Patygate which have so far seen him fined and almost lose a no-confidence vote.Unsurprisingly, Johnson senior defended his son's record and Morgan bit back until Johnson had enough and left. “It’s about having a party which breaks its own law when he was telling other people, ‘You can’t do this.’...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Liz Truss pronounced the Irish word 'Taoiseach' as 'tea sock' and Twitter had a field day

Liz Truss has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter after pronouncing the Irish word “Taoiseach” as “tea sock”. Truss was speaking about overriding the Northern Ireland protocol when she made the blunder. Irish PM Michael Martin said of the plans: “It represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into.” When asked about his comments, Truss failed to pronounce the word correctly – and left herself open to criticism on social media. “I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock to discuss this...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Chelsea Manning slams Elon Musk for posting 'transphobic' memes

Chelsea Manning has accused Elon Musk of "transphobic" tweets following reports of her dating his ex Grimes.Back in March, the Tesla CEO's ex-partner Grimes announced the pair had welcomed their second child together. She then announced: "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out."According to Page Six, a source shared that Grimes and Manning were "getting...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Horrifying moment Harry Styles fan falls from top-tier balcony caught on camera

This is the horror moment a fan plunged from the top-tier balcony of a stand at a Harry Styles gig.The singer was performing at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on June 11th night as part of his Love On Tour.The man plunged from the Club Deck - the third tier of seating in the stadium.In the video, the crowd can be seen enjoying Styles' performance when the man suddenly falls from above just before the last song of the evening.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt is not yet known whether Styles was aware of the incident...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Getting Krissed': The Rickrolling meme on TikTok starring Kris Jenner explained

For Millennials it was rickrolling, for Gen Z it may be krissed. On TikTok a new bait-and-switch trend has emerged using an old video of Kris Jenner and it's called "getting krissed". Users will post fake celebrity gossip to draw people in then suddenly cut to an old video of Jenner with a sped-up version of the song 'Lady Marmalade' playing."You just got krissed send this to your friends to totally kris them!" The text on video reads as the video of Jenner plays once again. The first krissed video seemingly appeared last week on a TikTok account called WandaKardashian....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy