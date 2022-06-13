ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake Celebrates GED Grads

By Erin Wood
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxpX6_0g91Bqh400

DEVILS LAKE - The Adult Learning Center at Lake Region State College held graduation ceremonies May 25th at Lake Region State College. This year, 43 students met graduation requirements with more than 20 graduates participating in the ceremony.

Many awards were presented during the ceremony including: outstanding achievement and excellent effort.

Adult Learning Centers and satellite sites are open to serve the public who need basic education and secondary education services. Contact each center for specific office hours, registration protocol, services, classes and GED testing schedules as this varies with each Center.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction receives federal funds under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunities Act, Or WIOA - Title II and state funds (NDCC 15.1-26) to support the operations and free programs of the Adult Learning Centers who serve individuals who:

  • are at least 16 years of age
  • are not enrolled in high school
  • do not have a high school diploma
  • are mandated by State Law
  • may lack sufficient mastery of basic educational skills
  • cannot speak, read, or write the English language.

Services available in each Adult Learning Center include: reading/writing, science, social studies, math, digital literacy skills, English Language acquisition for adults who are unable to read, speak or write English, workplace and career planning and readiness, and GED® preparation and testing.

Devils Lake Daily Journal

