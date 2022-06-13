Serious heat takes over to start the week

Heat is once again the name of the game with heat index values falling about a degree shy of Heat Advisory criteria.

Acadiana is under the influence of giant ridge of high pressure that is taking control of a significant part of the country, and driving temperatures up through the midwest and the east.

Highs will be in the mid 90s range, but the heat index will sit between 100-105 and we'll likely be in the triple digits as early as lunch time.

These temperatures are going to come with mostly sunny skies, although an isolated sea-breeze shower will be possible.

There's not much deviation from this forecast either for the next several days, with high heat and sunshine lasting through the middle of the week.

Once we get to Thursday though we could see spotty showers returning to the area and becoming a little more scattered by Friday afternoon.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

We are going to be watching an area south of the Yucatan for some potential development, which models have indicated could impact the southern Gulf of Mexico.

As it stands now there's no threat to Louisiana but we'll keep an eye on everything regardless, as models have tried to indicate some activity down the line.

Model data should be taken with a grain of salt and without any consistency or consensus between models it's impossible to put a lot of confidence in them.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel