Louisiana State

Serious heat takes over to start the week

By Daniel Phillips
 3 days ago
Heat is once again the name of the game with heat index values falling about a degree shy of Heat Advisory criteria.

Acadiana is under the influence of giant ridge of high pressure that is taking control of a significant part of the country, and driving temperatures up through the midwest and the east.

Highs will be in the mid 90s range, but the heat index will sit between 100-105 and we'll likely be in the triple digits as early as lunch time.

These temperatures are going to come with mostly sunny skies, although an isolated sea-breeze shower will be possible.

There's not much deviation from this forecast either for the next several days, with high heat and sunshine lasting through the middle of the week.

Once we get to Thursday though we could see spotty showers returning to the area and becoming a little more scattered by Friday afternoon.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

We are going to be watching an area south of the Yucatan for some potential development, which models have indicated could impact the southern Gulf of Mexico.

As it stands now there's no threat to Louisiana but we'll keep an eye on everything regardless, as models have tried to indicate some activity down the line.

Model data should be taken with a grain of salt and without any consistency or consensus between models it's impossible to put a lot of confidence in them.

Hot Weather Continues

After another day of intense heat and humidity, the remainder of the week doesn't look much different. High pressure is still dominating the weather pattern, so Wednesday will look very similar to Tuesday. Expect a good amount of sunshine during the morning, then skies will be partly cloudy, and hazy this afternoon. A couple of showers are possible, mainly over the eastern sections of Acadiana because of a trough drifting westward from Alabama. Temperatures will run in the mid 90s with heat index values around 105.
Saharan dust pushing through Louisiana creating "unhealthy" air quality

Saharan dust continues to move into Louisiana, making air quality levels unhealthy for those in "sensitive groups." The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality announced that on Monday and Tuesday, southwesterly winds will continue to transport Saharan dust across Louisiana. In addition, a ridge of high pressure aloft will limit atmospheric mixing each day.
Westlake Chemical plants in LA, KY to cut air pollution

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) - Three subsidiaries of a Houston, Texas-based petrochemical company have settled allegations that they violated federal and state pollution control laws. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Westlake Chemical Corporation agreed to make upgrades and perform compliance measures estimated to cost $110 million to resolve the complaint involving two facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana and one in Calvert City, Kentucky.
St. Landry Coroner and long-time Eunice physician Russell Pavich has died

Dr. Russell Paul Pavich, St. Landry Parish Coroner and a longtime physician in Eunice, has died. Visitation will be held at Quirk & Son Funeral Home, 121 S. 6th Street, Eunice, La. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 PM and will resume on Wednesday morning at 8:00 AM until time of Services at 11:00 AM at the funeral Home. He will be interred at Maxie Cemetery in Maxie, La following Service.
Henderson-area water systems get improvement grant

The Henderson-Nina Water System (HNWS) of St. Martin Parish has been awarded $4 million by the Louisiana Department of Health's Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) Program to consolidate with six local water systems and invest in improvements to eliminate problems of arsenic contamination and inadequate chlorine residual that currently exists in those smaller systems.
