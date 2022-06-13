ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles Chairman, CEO says team "will never leave" Baltimore

 2 days ago
The chairman and CEO of the Orioles John Angelos says the team "will never leave" Baltimore. This comes after his brother, Louis, recently filed a lawsuit last week over control of the team.

Louis filed a lawsuit against his brother and mother in Baltimore County Circuit Court last Thursday. The lawsuit hints that if John Angelos is in charge of the Orioles, the Orioles could move the team to Tennessee where John has a home in Nashville.

Around 6:30 Monday morning, John Angelos issued a response to that lawsuit. In the statement, Angelos says he wants to assure all players, staff and fans that "the Orioles will never leave."

