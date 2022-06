It always chimes to have a Law ensuring optimal Wage for Everyone. A wage or the employer distribution of security derived solely from others paid to an employee is the primary way most people on our planet thrive. Almost all of us work hard for what we earn, but our sweat and blood earnings do not always yield the fair value of our hard work. In a free and minimally regulated economy, we expect the market to adapt eventually, and we earn what we deserve. Nevertheless, wage fairness is becoming more scrutinized amid all the prevailing legalized monopolies such as economic rent, the Fiat money, and licensing practices. That is why some turn into the artificial manipulation of minimum wage.

