Amber Heard Private Jet Rumors Spark Backlash Amid Financial Woes

By Jamie Burton
 3 days ago
Reports of Amber Heard traveling on a private jet have riled up social media users after the claims she made during the Johnny Depp...

JRM79
2d ago

she can't afford to pay Johnny, her lawyers words, yet she can afford to take a private jet, hire nannies, security and pay $25,000/month rent on the mansuon she was staying in when she was in Virginia. am I missing something here?

23
Lilly Smith
2d ago

She races around given interviews on how disappointed she is. Not as disappointed as We are that she continues to live her lie.

33
DN Allen
2d ago

I decided to watch "The Stand" I didn't realize she was in it. She is a horrible actress. And now when I see her all I can see are her making the same faces she's making in the show as she made on the stand

16
