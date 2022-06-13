ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Wales boss Robert Page calls for 26-man World Cup squads

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZmki_0g91Abjc00

Wales manager Robert Page wants to see an increase in World Cup squad size from 23 to 26 players.

Wales head to Qatar in November – when average temperatures are 29C – after qualifying for a first World Cup since 1958.

Squads for last year’s European Championship, which Wales played in, were capped at 26. That allowed three additional squad places, and Page would like a repeat.

While there has been no official approach from the Football Association of Wales to FIFA , Page said: “Of course I am (pushing for it).

“With demands on the players, I would like a 26-man squad, absolutely. I am just voicing my opinion at the moment.

“I think we will speak with administrators now and see how we can approach that.

“I supported it last year, I thought it was absolutely the right thing to do to go to 26, and I would like it again.

“Ultimately, the demands in those conditions with the group that we’ve got, we just need those extra bodies around us, so for me I would like 26.”

Page, whose team face a Nations League clash against Holland in Rotterdam on Tuesday, plans a trip to Qatar in the next couple of weeks to assess facilities.

In the meantime, Wales head to Holland for what will be their fifth game in 13 days – four Nations League fixtures and a World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine.

“It’s bonkers. We’ve got four tough games anyway, but (then) throw a final in the mix off the back of a long season,” Page said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYOKN_0g91Abjc00

“A lot of our players are from the Championship as well, which is a demanding division to play in.

“It has caught up with us, so there are no surprises we have picked up a few knocks.

“Having said that, this has probably been the most positive camp that we’ve had.

“Our objective coming into camp was ‘can we qualify for the World Cup?’ and we ticked that box, then I wanted to expose some of the younger players to top opposition in European football, and we’ve done that.”

Page will be without a number of players against the Dutch, with midfielder Joe Allen joining that list because of a hamstring injury.

Allen is currently in contract renewal talks with Stoke, although other suitors are believed to include his former club Swansea.

“We’ve got Rhys (Norrington-Davies) suspended, Danny Ward with his knee, Joe Morrell a broken toe, Neco (Williams) is not fit, so he won’t travel, and Joe had to come off against Belgium and is having a scan today,” Page said.

“But even without seeing the outcome of that, it’s not worth risking him. Get himself sorted out from a club point of view, have a good pre-season and make sure he is ready for September.

“Joe is a massive asset for us. What he has done for Welsh football over the years is incredible.

“He is still a massive part for me moving forward, and he 100 per cent will be in my World Cup squad, there is no doubt.

“It is getting him in the place now to go out and enjoy his football, wherever that may be.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be SACKED by England after dismal 4-0 defeat by Hungary and worry the manager may 'waste another golden generation' at the World Cup in Qatar

Furious England fans are calling for Gareth Southgate to be axed after the Three Lions' pitiful 4-0 hiding to Hungary on Tuesday night. Roland Sallai fired the visitors ahead with his 16th-minute opener before striking again twenty minutes from time, which forced the Three Lions to chase the game. But...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling leaps to the defence of Gareth Southgate after England's humiliating thrashing by Hungary as he insists under-fire boss cannot be judged on 'a couple of bad results' in the Nations League

Raheem Sterling leapt to the defence of under-fire Gareth Southgate following England's Hungary humbling at Molineux on Tuesday evening. Sterling has become a firm favourite of Southgate's and feels it is unfair to judge the 51-year-old on a Nations League run that has seen England lose home and away to Hungary, given what Southgate has done for the team and nation during his time in charge.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morrell
Person
Joe Allen
SkySports

Germany hit five to humiliate European champions Italy; England humbled by Hungary - Nations League round-up

European champions Italy endured a humiliating night in Monchengladbach, as they were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in the UEFA National League. Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an Ilkay Gundogan penalty, a Thomas Muller effort and a quickfire double from Chelsea's Timo Werner. Italy's consolations came from Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Germany hand Italy latest disappointment with UEFA Nations League defeat

On the final day of June’s two-week UEFA Nations League marathon, Germany served up one of the most eye-popping results of the 2022-23 tournament so far by dismantling fellow four-time World Cup champion Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the hosts just 10 minutes in,...
UEFA
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Four major tournament debutants in England women's hockey squad

England's women's hockey squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham includes four players making their senior international tournament debut. Sophie Hamilton, Holly Hunt, Flora Peel and Lily Walker are among the 18-strong squad announced by the host nation. Three-time Olympic medallist Laura Unsworth, Britain's most decorated player, is set to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea#Nations League
The Independent

Four-star Hungary humiliate England to take top spot their Nations League group

Ten-man England slumped to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash at Molineux.A double from Roland Sallai and late efforts from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag condemned Gareth Southgate’s side to a hefty loss and their fourth game without a win in Group A3 of the competition.To compound the hosts’ misery, defender John Stones was sent off for a second bookable offence eight minutes from time.It was also a humiliating night for European champions Italy, who were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in Monchengladbach.Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an...
SOCCER
The Independent

Prince William tells England women’s team Princess Charlotte is ‘really good in goal’

Prince William has revealed his daughter, Princess Charlotte, wanted the England women's football team to know she is “really good” in goal.The Duke of Cambridge visited the squad at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent ahead of this summer’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022, which starts on 6 July. After being presented with shirts for both him and his daughter, William told the players: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you she's really good in goal”.He also had a kick about on the training pitch.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Senior royals attend Garter Day procession at Windsor CastlePrince Charles laughs uncontrollably while watching platinum jubilee pageant6ft shark lunges and snaps at diver before stealing his catch
UEFA
The Independent

England cannot rely on past success in Commonwealth Games, Jade Clarke insists

England netball star Jade Clarke says her side must shut out the memory of their tumultuous final-second win over Australia four years ago if they are to retain their Commonwealth Games title on home soil this summer.Clarke, England’s most-capped player with 185 appearances, was part of the squad that claimed their greatest win when Helen Housby scored with the final play of the match to seal a 52-51 victory on the Gold Coast.Interest in the sport has continued to surge, especially in the wake of the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, in which England had to settle for third place...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

England suffered their worst home loss since 1928 in the 4-0 drubbing by Hungary... so, where does the Molineux shambles rank in Three Lions' 10 most embarrassing defeats of ALL-TIME?

England suffered another major setback in their Nations League group and preparation for the World Cup with an embarrassing 4-0 defeat by Hungary on Tuesday. Two goals from Rolland Sallai and further strikes from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag at Molineux on Tuesday evening saw England lose a home match by four or more goals for the first time since March 1928.
SPORTS
SkySports

Liverpool: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Liverpool begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday August 6. It will be the fourth season in a row in which Liverpool have started a new campaign against a Premier League newcomer. But after then facing Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Netherlands vs Wales live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Wales have a big test ahead of them in their battle to avoid relegation in this year’s Nations League competition, as they play Netherlands away from home on Tuesday night.Having achieved their major ambition of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup, there’s no massive pressure on the Welsh to achieve big things in this competition - but Rob Page will still be keen to ensure momentum and optimism are not lost before the finals in Qatar.Netherlands are top with seven points from three games, while Wales are bottom having earned just one so far.The Dutch won 2-1 in the reverse...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Roberto Mancini insists he feels 'FAR more positive' after Italy's crushing 5-2 defeat by Germany than after the draw with England, as he claims he 'expected to lose badly' in Nations League tie

Italy manager Roberto Mancini believes there was more for the European champions to be positive about following their 5-2 thrashing away against Germany than last week's stalemate with England. Positivity is often a term reserved for celebrations of success, but the Italy manager switched tack as he outlined how he...
SOCCER
The Independent

Mixed Nations League fortunes for England, Wales, Scotland, Republic and NI

England and Wales sit bottom of their respective Nations League groups after the latest round of matches.Scotland – second in their pool – are the best placed of the home countries, while Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are third in their respective groups.Here we look at how the recent fixtures played out for each nation.EnglandGareth Southgate looks back on tonight's defeat at Molineux:pic.twitter.com/ubhHfdsDsV— England (@England) June 14, 2022England are winless in Group A3 after their first four matches following Tuesday night’s chastening 4-0 defeat to Hungary at Molineux. The Three Lions lost both matches against Hungary and were...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy