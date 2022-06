It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen rapidly. In some areas, home prices have jumped well over 25% (or even 30%) in a year. According to the real estate website Zillow, the average price of a home in Florida is currently $378,104. That's an increase of 33.1% over last year. These figures are arguably increasingly expensive, but the actual number varies depending on where the home for sale is located.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO