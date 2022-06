GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Back then when gas prices were kind of cheaper, I’d have a budget for gas, let’s say $40,” said Guillermo Ojeda-Ojeda, a former delivery driver who used to bring meals to people in the community via Bitesquad. “I’d try to make that back, then try to make more, but when gas prices went up, that brought my budget to 60 and 80 dollars.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO