Monday Midday Forecast: The heat continues through the week ahead

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 100. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot again. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and… you guessed it. Hot. A 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and hot. A 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and “cooler.” Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

