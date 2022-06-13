One person seriously injured in crash near 44th, Sprague

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating an incident that led to an officer firing his service weapon at an "aggressive" dog on Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 7:45 p.m., officers were conducting a follow-up investigation at a residence near N. 13th and Manatt streets, according to law enforcement. A woman answered the door, stepped outside and was told that officers were looking to speak to her boyfriend.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO