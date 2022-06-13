ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

One person seriously injured in crash near 44th, Sprague

KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured in a crash early Monday...

www.ketv.com

News Channel Nebraska

Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the Northwest Super Target Tuesday. Officers arrived at the store at 132nd and West Maple to respond to a crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress by Omaha Fire and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim of fatal crash involving motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 12:34 p.m., a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on 132nd Street when a 2010 Acura TSX traveling westbound attempted to cross 132nd from the Target parking lot, according to law enforcement.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Macedonia, Iowa crash sends child to the hospital in critical condition

MACEDONIA, Iowa — Investigators say that one child was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after a collision with a motorcycle in Macedonia, Iowa. First responders received the call around 7:30 p.m. this evening. A child riding a bicycle collided with an individual on a motorcycle, leaving only...
MACEDONIA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist killed in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Omaha Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to a crash on N. 132nd Street near Sahler Street. According to investigators, a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on 132nd Street when a 2010 Acura TSC...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Fatal Fremont County crash

The pandemic slowed it down, now things are heating up once again. Only on 6: Digitizing landmark American art collection. Before the Joslyn Art Museum temporarily closed for a massive renovation project, there was a special exhibit of one of their prized historic collections. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Police Looking For North Omaha Shooting Suspect

(Omaha, NE) -- Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting an 18-year-old in North Omaha. Police say the victim was shot near 50th and Pratt Streets just before 2:00 a.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Shooting victim turns up at Omaha hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a local hospital just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after an 18-year-old showed up there with a gunshot wound. The teen said he had been shot near 50th and Pratt streets, according to the OPD report. He was later transported from Immanuel...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials mourning after fatal accident in Iowa

SIDNEY - Law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies are mourning following a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred on Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m. A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release says Deputy Austin “Melvin”...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigating incident involving officer shooting an 'aggressive' dog

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating an incident that led to an officer firing his service weapon at an "aggressive" dog on Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 7:45 p.m., officers were conducting a follow-up investigation at a residence near N. 13th and Manatt streets, according to law enforcement. A woman answered the door, stepped outside and was told that officers were looking to speak to her boyfriend.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Officer shoots dog during investigation at Lincoln home, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer shot and killed a dog on Tuesday while conducting a follow-up investigation at a home near Manatt and 13th Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived at the home around 7:45 a.m. and spoke to the girlfriend of the man they were looking for, police say.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatality accident victim has been identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the man who died over the weekend in a motorcycle/vehicle accident. LPD said that the 24-year-old Lincoln man has been identified as Keith Doering. According to LPD officers around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, a black 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle was traveling...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: Woman stabbed with scissors

The pandemic slowed it down, now things are heating up once again. Only on 6: Digitizing landmark American art collection. Before the Joslyn Art Museum temporarily closed for a massive renovation project, there was a special exhibit of one of their prized historic collections. Updated: 4 hours ago. A deputy...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff suspects drunk driver caused Highway 75 crash

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County sheriff’s office report says a drunk driver was responsible for a Highway 75 accident north of Nebraska City shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. The report says a southbound Honda Accord driven by Jeremy Lee Booher of Omaha crossed the centerline and...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in southeast Lincoln, according to LPD. Authorities said around 9:45 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling northbound on south 84th when it struck an SUV that was southbound, turning east onto Augusta Drive. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two teens steal new Jeep from 66-year-old man, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were caught with a 66-year-old man’s new Jeep on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:42 a.m., the man told police that his 2022 Jeep Wrangler had been stolen from his driveway near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Officers were able to find...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police investigate shooting near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Monday morning. Officers found a 19-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a home near S. 26th Ave. According to the release, the suspect is described as a female dressed in black clothing. Authorities advise people...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Elkhorn neighborhood's explosive Tuesday

ELKHORN, Neb. — In Elkhorn on Tuesday, a neighborhood near 206th and Cleveland streets became unnaturally explosive. Around 6 p.m., the neighborhood near Westridge Elementary was disrupted by an exploding cargo van in a homeowner's driveway. The owner says that a natural gas tank in the back of the...
OMAHA, NE

