One person seriously injured in crash near 44th, Sprague

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was injured after a shooting Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 1:56 a.m., officers responded to Immanuel Hospital after an 18-year-old male reported being shot, according to authorities. Chudier Tut told officers he was shot near 50th and Pratt streets.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, Neb. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 12:34 p.m., a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on 132nd Street when a 2010 Acura TSX traveling westbound attempted to cross 132nd from the Target parking lot, according to law enforcement.
MACEDONIA, Iowa — Investigators say that one child was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after a collision with a motorcycle in Macedonia, Iowa. First responders received the call around 7:30 p.m. this evening. A child riding a bicycle collided with an individual on a motorcycle, leaving only...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a local hospital just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after an 18-year-old showed up there with a gunshot wound. The teen said he had been shot near 50th and Pratt streets, according to the OPD report.
SIDNEY - Law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies are mourning following a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred on Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m. A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release says Deputy Austin “Melvin”...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating an incident that led to an officer firing his service weapon at an "aggressive" dog on Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 7:45 p.m., officers were conducting a follow-up investigation at a residence near N. 13th and Manatt streets, according to law enforcement. A woman answered the door, stepped outside and was told that officers were looking to speak to her boyfriend.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the man who died over the weekend in a motorcycle/vehicle accident. LPD said that the 24-year-old Lincoln man has been identified as Keith Doering. According to LPD officers around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, a black 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle was traveling...
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County sheriff’s office report says a drunk driver was responsible for a Highway 75 accident north of Nebraska City shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. The report says a southbound Honda Accord driven by Jeremy Lee Booher of Omaha crossed the centerline and...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in southeast Lincoln, according to LPD. Authorities said around 9:45 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling northbound on south 84th when it struck an SUV that was southbound, turning east onto Augusta Drive. The driver...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were caught with a 66-year-old man’s new Jeep on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:42 a.m., the man told police that his 2022 Jeep Wrangler had been stolen from his driveway near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Officers were able to find...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Monday morning. Officers found a 19-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a home near S. 26th Ave. According to the release, the suspect is described as a female dressed in black clothing. Authorities advise people...
ELKHORN, Neb. — In Elkhorn on Tuesday, a neighborhood near 206th and Cleveland streets became unnaturally explosive. Around 6 p.m., the neighborhood near Westridge Elementary was disrupted by an exploding cargo van in a homeowner's driveway. The owner says that a natural gas tank in the back of the...
