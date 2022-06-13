ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big East recruiting update (June 13): Gapare picks DePaul, new offers and more!

By Eugene Rapay
bigeastcoastbias.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-star 2023 forward Tafara Gapare (New Zealand/South Kent School) committed to DePaul, also had offers from UConn and Xavier. Former Seton Hall forward Jo Smith has found a transfer destination: Buffalo. New offers:. Four-star 2023 guard Solomon Ball (Lovettsville, Va./St. James) received an offer from Butler. Three-star 2023 guard...

