Nebraska troopers help volunteer firefighters cleanup after tornado strikes

Overnight storms damage Greenwood RV park. A mobile home was flipped on its side but no serious injuries were reported.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe thunderstorms that moved through southeast Nebraska overnight Tuesday caused damage at the Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood. Damage was evident, with numerous downed trees and branches across the park. At least one RV was flipped onto its side. The family who was inside at the time told a 10/11 reporter no one was seriously injured.
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–Sirens blared across the Lincoln metro area late Tuesday night, as a tornado warning was posted for most of Seward and northern areas of Lancaster County, including the northside of Lincoln. There was a report from the Nebraska State Patrol of a tornado on the ground...
OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday night, 18-year-old Justin Rumery had to make one of the toughest phone calls of his life. “I called my dad on while I was running back to my house in Utica, and just watching the golf ball-sized hail, I knew that his business would be at risk,” he said.
YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm. Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Greenwood was among many towns in the area hit hard by rain, hail and strong winds overnight. “Tree limbs everywhere, and no power,” George Mink, a homeowner in Greenwood, said on Wednesday. One family woke up to a tree on top of their home,...
Severe thunderstorms move through the Omaha/Council Bluffs area from Southeast Nebraska into Southwest Iowa late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy tree damage reported in the area, and that means power outages. OPPD crews have been working on power restorations for thousands of customers, especially in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass...
Pulverized and stripped down to black soil — that's what large hail and high winds left some corn and soybean fields near Seward and northern Lancaster County Tuesday night. "There's just there's nothing left," Alan Tiemann said. He put months of work and thousands of dollars of investments into...
IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This past week’s weather has been quite brutal as we have seen hail storm after hail storm wreaking havoc on people’s homes, vehicles and crops. We could definitely do without all the damaging ice cubes from heaven as we still have a rain deficit in most areas. As we take a look at the current drought monitor, still a lot brown and even some red on the map between Hill City and Imperial as things remain very dry around the region. Let’s start with the precipitation deficits for the Tri-Cities. As of today, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are roughly anywhere from 3 to 4.5 inches below normal for the year. Normal is right around 12 inches.. give or take a quarter. Even with the rain we have had this past week, we have a ways to go. But what about areas north, south and east? Let’s take a quick trip north to Ord. In about the same boat as the Tri-Cities with a deficit of 3.75 inches. Now let’s head south to Superior. Looks like you folks are fairing a little better. Still behind though by 1.75 inches for the year. And finally let’s take a gander, to the east, at Beatrice. What’s this? A surplus? Yes. almost 2.5 inches over for the year. It appears something or someone is controlling the weather and having most of the rain fall to the southeast. After all, that’s where it is no longer dry. Hmm.
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) – Large hail and strong winds left their mark on the town of Beatrice last week. Now local businesses are busy cleaning up the mess. Schoen’s Roofing is having a hard time keeping up with all of the roofs needing a fix. “With hundreds of...
Another round of severe storms hit Nebraska Tuesday night with more damage to crops. A Western Corn Belt farmer says Mother Nature has been relentless after another round of severe storms moved across the area Tuesday night. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks.”. Eastern Nebraska farmer Mitch Oswald...
