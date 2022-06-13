ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: NYC Parks worker punched in face on UWS, suspect flees on scooter

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An NYC Parks Department employee was punched in the face during a confrontation at Riverside Park on the Upper West Side, police said Monday as they released video of the suspect.

The 29-year-old worker was inside the park, near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street, around 8:10 p.m. last Monday when a man punched him in the face, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of a suspect who they said punched an NYC Parks employee in the face during an altercation at Riverside Park last Monday. Photo credit NYPD

Video appears to show an altercation between the man and several people beside an NYC Parks Enforcement vehicle. The video then cuts to the man punching the worker as he’s getting on a scooter, police said.

The victim suffered a laceration to his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.

It's unclear what may have led to the dispute between the man and other people seen in the video. Police said the suspect fled on the scooter after the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

