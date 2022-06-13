ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Monroe Co. deputies apply tourniquets after man found shot along Bloomington Rail Trail

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Monroe County came to the aid of a man who was shot, applying a tourniquet to his wound, while responding to a local trail on Sunday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting around the West Country Club Road trailhead for the Bloomington Rail Trail just before 4 p.m.

According to initial reports, one gunshot was heard followed by a man screaming he had been shot and robbed.

Deputies found the male shooting victim inside a tent next to an unpaved gravel trail next to the paved Rail Trail.

They provided medical aid with tourniquets to successfully stop the bleeding. The man was then taken to the hospital.

Police did not find anyone matching a suspect description, and due to pedestrian traffic along the trail, they determined it would not be safe for K9s to be deployed for the search.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

David Schleibaum
2d ago

This is what happens when the prosecutors office have stopped enforcing our existing laws. Our local law enforcement officials are doing the best that they can do. And everyone involved in still getting the same amount of taxpayers money. And they wonder why our safe and civil community is going to hell on a hand basket.

David Schleibaum
2d ago

The problem with your thinking is it’s against the law to fire a gun inside of our city limits. The second is firing at a person or place is illegal. I will also bet that the individual has no permit for the weapon. I’m pretty sure that firing on city property is also illegal. So 4 strikes this a perfect example of a hardened criminal behavior

FOX59

Investigation underway after 2 found dead on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after police reported finding two deceased people on the city’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue at around 9:09 p.m. on a death investigation report. Police confirmed that once […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

