Monroe Co. deputies apply tourniquets after man found shot along Bloomington Rail Trail

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Monroe County came to the aid of a man who was shot, applying a tourniquet to his wound, while responding to a local trail on Sunday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting around the West Country Club Road trailhead for the Bloomington Rail Trail just before 4 p.m.

According to initial reports, one gunshot was heard followed by a man screaming he had been shot and robbed.

Deputies found the male shooting victim inside a tent next to an unpaved gravel trail next to the paved Rail Trail.

They provided medical aid with tourniquets to successfully stop the bleeding. The man was then taken to the hospital.

Police did not find anyone matching a suspect description, and due to pedestrian traffic along the trail, they determined it would not be safe for K9s to be deployed for the search.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

