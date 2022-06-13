ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nine pedestrians, including two children after being hit by a vehicle in Westlake District (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0507Nb_0g9155Kx00
Nine pedestrians, including two children after being hit by a vehicle in Westlake District (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

Nine pedestrian, including two children were injured after getting hit by a vehicle Saturday in Westlake District. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g9155Kx00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez, from Cudahy, and 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores, of Long Beach, as the victims who were killed after a suspected street takeover crash Sunday in Compton. As per the initial information, the deadly car crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street at about 11:42 p.m. [...]
COMPTON, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a vehicle slammed into a pole Monday in Valencia. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive at 11:11 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Man dies after gunman fires at least 40 rounds into his car in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after investigators said a gunman fired at least 40 rounds into his car in South Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Hoover Street and Manchester Avenue in the Vermont Knolls area. The victim was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when two men pulled up next to him and fired dozens of shots.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
L.A. Weekly

Six Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Barranca Avenue [Covina, CA]

Traffic Collision on Cypress Street Left Several Hurt. According to initial reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m. Furthermore, police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, medical responders arrived at the scene and transported...
COVINA, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Victims of a fatal crash in Compton identified

Long Beach, California – Authorities yesterday released the names of two females who died in a fatal crash. According to multiple sources, the vehicle they were traveling with collided at a Compton intersection with an incoming SUV that is believed to have been taking part in an illegal street takeover.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on 215 Freeway Identified

A motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Riverside was identified Wednesday as a 60-year-old Perris woman. Stefanie Beltran was fatally injured about 8 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-215, just south of Spruce Street, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. The California Highway Patrol said...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kevin Isaac Sanchez-Villalobos Killed after Crash on North Benson Avenue [Montclair, CA]

23-Year-Old Dead Following Traffic Collision along North Benson Avenue and Benito Street. Initial investigations stated that Sanchez-Villalobos was involved in a crash at around 12:25 a.m., June 6th, along North Benson Avenue and Benito Street. Moreover, emergency crews responded to the scene and pronounced Sanchez-Villalobos dead some time later, due...
NBC Los Angeles

Two Women Killed Near Possible Street Takeover Identified

Two women killed after a crash in Compton late Sunday night were identified. Jennyfer Flores, DOB: 18, from Long Beach and Michellie Gonzalez, 20, from Cudahy, were identified by the coroner's office Monday evening. Though initial information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated the accident happened during a...
COMPTON, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy