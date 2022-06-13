ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

No Heat Advisory, but record high at 102 degrees Monday

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjWOG_0g914xVn00

A large area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to grip the Eastern two-thirds of the nation all this week and into the upcoming weekend.

We're waking up to temperatures near 80 degrees, with a south wind gusting to 25 mph. If there's any good news on the horizon, the heat advisories have been shifted east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, temporarily, but temperatures will still be well above average for this time of the year over the next seven days.

Daytime humidity levels will drop off just a little bit this week, but it's still going to be hot. The record high for today is 102 degrees and we'll come close to tying that record, but heat index values will be a little bit lower, but still brutal. It'll feel more like 107° today. More of the same for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with daytime highs near 100 degrees, heat index values will be close to 105 degrees through the period.

There will also be a little bit of some upper-level Saharan dust overhead, so that will filter out a little bit of the sunshine.

Please limit your outdoor activity during peak heating hours, especially those of you that suffer from respiratory problems. Other things you need to remember, make sure your pets have a cool place to stay and please check the backseat of your vehicles before leaving them. Check for kids and pets. Temperatures in your vehicle can exceed 130 degrees during peak heating hours in a short period of time.

A weak cold front may back into north Texas this weekend, giving us a very slight chance of a late day shower or storm, but chances are very very slim.

Stay cool and hydrated my friend and remember to enjoy the weather, when you can, it's the only weather you've got.
___________________________________________________

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FZ7y_0g914xVn00
Photo credit NWS

7-Day Headlines:

* Yesterday’s high at DFW: 102 degrees.
* No Heat Advisory today for DFW, but still hot.
* Heat Advisories just east of DFW.
* Near record high (102 degrees, 1912,1924) today.
* Saharan Dust.
* Near 100 all week long.
* Slight rain chance this weekend.
* Summer arrives in 8 days.
_________________________________________________________
*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 102; Low: 80
*Today’s Averages: High: 91; Low: 72
*Record high: 102 (1912, 1924); Record low: 59 (1979)
_________________________________________________________
* June rain: 2.64”; June surplus: +1.07”
*2022 rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit ”>
*Sunrise: 6:19am; Sunset: 8:37pm

Today: Heat Advisory “EAST”of DFW...Partly cloudy, windy, hot and humid. Near record high (102 degrees). High: 100-103. Heat index 105+. Wind: South 15-25, G30 mph.

Tonight: Fair, breezy, warm and muggy. Low: Near 80. Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, hot, breezy and humid. High: Near 100. Heat index ~105. Wind: South 15-25, G30 mph.

Wednesday - Friday. Sunny, breezy, and hot. Highs: 97-101. Heat index ~105 degrees.

Weekend: Mostly sunny and continued hot. Slight chance of a late day shower or storm. Highs: Upper 90s.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Power outages Being Reported Across North Texas As Temps Soar

The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dangerous heat causes power outages, unlivable conditions for North Texans

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - People across North Texas are speaking out about their experiences enduring dangerous heat after losing power over the weekend. Many of them have questions for Oncor about what happened. "It was 90 something degrees in our house for most of the weekend, so it wasn't livable," said Sheri Browning, a Plano resident.  After experiencing a power outage from Saturday afternoon to Monday, Browning is sharing her frustrations. "Those automated notifications from Oncor kept coming, I would probably say every three hours," Browning said. She said Oncor's alerts said power would be restored in three hours, but it took 36 hours...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Electricity Customers Report Long Outages in North Texas

As temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not with...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Sunset, TX
CBS DFW

Euless orders halt to nonessential water use due to pipeline break, could see reduced service for days

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Euless ordered a halt to nonessential water use, restricting most outdoor watering, after a high service pipeline at a Trinity River Authority plant broke. The Trinity River Authority, which supplies water to Euless, experienced a "significant leak" on a high service pipeline on Tuesday evening. Officials said the break took place at the plant on Trinity Boulevard at House Anderson Road.Euless city manager Loretta Getchell said she had been told that it could be four or five days before service is fully restored.Euless officials said that if water usage is...
EULESS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texans can find relief from the heat at cooling stations

TEXAS - As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat. They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade. In addition to these...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Eastern#Saharan
getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthinc.com

Reata Asked for Suggestions on a New Home, and You, and Barry Corbin, Delivered

In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
papercitymag.com

A Notable, No-Frills Dive Bar by SMU, a Unique Burger Joint in Plano, and More Dallas Food Accolades

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

There's a big new homeowner in North Texas, quite literally

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — North Texas has a big new homeowner, literally. Shaquille O'Neal, the basketball hall of famer and NBA analyst for TNT, has purchased a home in Collin County, his realtor confirmed to WFAA. No, we don't know where, exactly, the 7-footer will be living (or whether...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Brutal North Texas heat leaves 4 in serious, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on in the Metroplex as people experience triple digit dangerous temperatures.It's not the most ideal temperature for people to be outside, "Hot and clammy," as Bretty Grumbine described it when he visited Trinity Park in Fort Worth. But the steaming temps didn't stop many folks from being outside like Whitney Graves and her son."Just bringing my son to go fishing, get out of the house a little bit," she said. To keep cool, many of those who CBS 11 News spoke with had a plan. "Come out in the evenings honestly, try to do as much stuff...
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy