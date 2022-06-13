Phil Bennett: We all hold 'massive Welsh icon' in our hearts - Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale's career as an elite footballer has 'been and gone' and he can no longer play a key role at a Premier League club, according to Simon Jordan. The 32-year-old will leave Real Madrid at the end of this month and he'll be available as a free agent. Bale...
PAULO DYBALA has reportedly rejected Manchester United and Tottenham to sign for Inter Milan - after his mum persuaded him to stay in Italy. Last month the attacking midfielder, 28, announced he would leave Juventus when his contract expires at the end of June. That presented United and Tottenham with...
Gareth Southgate told disgruntled England fans to "stay with" his Three Lions players ahead of this year's World Cup - as he took responsibility for a 4-0 thrashing at home to Hungary. Southgate's side were well-beaten by Hungary at Molineux in their final match of a rotten Nations League run...
Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his 'brother' Marcelo who will leave Real Madrid this summer after 15 years at the club. Marcelo, who on Monday held an emotional press conference alongside club president Florentino Perez formally signifying his departure, will leave Real Madrid its most decorated ever player. The...
THERE are ten representatives from the Premier League on the 100 player Golden Boy 2022 shortlist. The award is handed out to Europe's brightest prospect and last year was scooped up by Barcelona wonderkid Pedri. And this time round there are ten Prem wonderkids going for the award, representing seven...
CHELSEA want Raheem Sterling — but they need to prove they will match his ambitions. The Manchester City star, 27, has been identified as a marquee signing for Chelsea’s new owners after their £4.25billion takeover. Sterling is entering the final 12 months of his contract and is...
Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the list of stars hailing Real Madrid icon Marcelo. Brazilian international Marcelo will leave Madrid in the coming weeks after the club opted against offering him a renewal in the Spanish capital. Marcelo has enjoyed 16 trophy filled seasons in Madrid, and he leaves as the...
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly made a formal offer to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. The Dane was among United's top targets when he was at Spurs and the Red Devils are now keen to snap up the 30-year-old after an excellent half season at Brentford. But Eriksen is...
Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Kilmarnock youngster Charlie McArthur but face competition from English Premier League rivals. It is understood the Magpies have opened discussions with the Rugby Park side for the 17-year-old in the hope they can strike a deal to bring the defender to St James' Park.
After the best part of a month together Wales players, coaches and backroom staff finally get a break. A week's warm-weather training in Portugal followed by five International matches will probably be the longest camp the squad will ever have together outside of an actual tournament. Tired they may be, but the aim was achieved.
Manchester United are among three Premier League clubs interested in signing Christian Eriksen, according to a report. The Danish international impressed after joining Brentford in January, as the club won seven of the 10 games he started - while scoring one goal and providing four assists. Now though, he is...
Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report. United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.
Manchester United have made an offer to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, as his Brentford contract expires at the end of this month. (The Athletic) Manchester United's interest in Eriksen would not rule out a move for their number one target Frenkie de Jong, 25, as talks continue with the Dutch midfielder's club Barcelona. (Mail)
Paul Pogba has been showing off his impressive basketball skills while on holiday as he edges closer to a return to Italian giants Juventus. The 29-year-old midfielder has posted a number of videos on Instagram of him playing on a basketball court during his break from football. Pogba is often...
Humbling, chastening, humiliating - chuck in all the words you like to describe England's 4-0 demolition by Hungary and it will sound about right. It was a historic result and for all the wrong reasons as England recorded their worst home defeat since 1928, and it sets alarm bells ringing with just five months and two international games left before the Three Lions head to Qatar for the World Cup.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been revealed.Manchester City begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month against West Ham. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around with Fulham first up for them.Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club...
Real Madrid is coming off a tremendous season where they managed to win LaLiga and the Champions League, beating Liverpool in the showpiece. Now, they’ve also locked up one of their most important players for the foreseeable future. Per Fabrizio Romano, Vinicius Junior has put pen to paper on...
Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his former teammate Marcelo after his Real Madrid departure. The 34-year-old's contract runs out this month and he has decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere after 15 years at the club. The Brazilian is set to get a stunning send-off...
Comments / 0