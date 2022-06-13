ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Phil Bennett: We all hold 'massive Welsh icon' in our hearts - Gareth Bale

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales captain Gareth Bale pays tribute to national rugby legend Phil...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

'More than a team-mate': Cristiano Ronaldo pays glowing tribute to 'brother' Marcelo as Real Madrid's most decorated player ever prepares to leave the Bernabeu after 15 years and 25 trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his 'brother' Marcelo who will leave Real Madrid this summer after 15 years at the club. Marcelo, who on Monday held an emotional press conference alongside club president Florentino Perez formally signifying his departure, will leave Real Madrid its most decorated ever player. The...
SOCCER
Person
Gareth Bale
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Real Madrid star Marcelo

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the list of stars hailing Real Madrid icon Marcelo. Brazilian international Marcelo will leave Madrid in the coming weeks after the club opted against offering him a renewal in the Spanish capital. Marcelo has enjoyed 16 trophy filled seasons in Madrid, and he leaves as the...
SOCCER
#British And Irish Lions#Wales#Welsh
Daily Mail

Newcastle open talks with Kilmarnock for 17-year-old Charlie McArthur... but Eddie Howe's side scould face competition for the defender from Premier League rivals, including Man City and Liverpool

Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Kilmarnock youngster Charlie McArthur but face competition from English Premier League rivals. It is understood the Magpies have opened discussions with the Rugby Park side for the 17-year-old in the hope they can strike a deal to bring the defender to St James' Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report. United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Paul Pogballer! Manchester United outcast shows off his impressive basketball skills while on holiday as he prepares to rejoin Juventus next month following his impending exit from Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has been showing off his impressive basketball skills while on holiday as he edges closer to a return to Italian giants Juventus. The 29-year-old midfielder has posted a number of videos on Instagram of him playing on a basketball court during his break from football. Pogba is often...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sort out the dodgy defence, start making BRUTAL decisions, and give freedom to the brightest talents like Foden and Grealish... England's biggest problems Gareth Southgate MUST solve with only two games until the World Cup in Qatar

Humbling, chastening, humiliating - chuck in all the words you like to describe England's 4-0 demolition by Hungary and it will sound about right. It was a historic result and for all the wrong reasons as England recorded their worst home defeat since 1928, and it sets alarm bells ringing with just five months and two international games left before the Three Lions head to Qatar for the World Cup.
SPORTS
The Independent

Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more’s 2022-23 matches confirmed

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been revealed.Manchester City begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month against West Ham. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around with Fulham first up for them.Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER

