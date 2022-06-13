Coast Guard assists disabled sailing vessel; tows ninety-seven miles

Juneteenth is known as a celebration or a “jubilee” for the emancipation of the final people held in captivity in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865 by the General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, with the proclamation of emancipation for those still in bondage, as Texas was the final Confederate holdout who still maintained institutionalized slavery. Over the years, Juneteenth has grown into a nationally recognized Federal holiday, that is also a celebration of Black-American culture. If you are looking to take part in the jubilee this year, here is a list of events around the Gulf Coast celebrating Juneteenth.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO