Pensacola, FL

Coast Guard assists disabled sailing vessel; tows ninety-seven miles

L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard assisted a disabled sailing vessel by providing a tow ninety-seven miles south of Pensacola, Florida, Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard...

