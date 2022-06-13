Myles Frost, a 2017 Wootton Graduate, Wins Tony Award For His Performance as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The streamers have an embarrassment of riches to offer film fans this week, starting with a few charming highlights from this year’s Sundance Film Festival: “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” debuts on Hulu on June 17, and “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” starts streaming on Apple TV+ Friday as well. “Cha Cha” looks at post-grad malaise from the eyes of 22-year-old Andrew (played by writer-director Cooper Raiff), who strikes up a friendship with a single mom (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter (Vanessa Burghardt) while working as a bar-mitzvah party starter. “Leo Grande” focuses on a character in a different stage of life: Emma Thompson plays a 50-something widow and retired teacher who hires a handsome young sex worker to (played by breakout Daryl McCormack) to break her out of her funk. It is much sweeter than it might sound.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO