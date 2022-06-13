ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raccoon rescue causes hourlong traffic standstill

By Kayla Smith
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A raccoon brought traffic on I-565 to a standstill for almost an hour this weekend. The raccoon climbed to the top of a light pole on the side of the interstate.

The rescue was a multi-department affair, including Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Animal Control, and Alabama Wildlife Rescue.

Alabama Wildlife Rescue Director Michael Treat was in the middle of releasing a group of rehabbed squirrels when he received a call about the raccoon.

He called in Huntsville Police to assist. Police officers shut down both lanes of the interstate due to the concern that the raccoon would fall from the light pole and land on a car.

“We were really worried about public safety, as well as the raccoon’s,” Treat said.

Huntsville Fire arrived at the scene with a ladder truck, and they sent several people up to rescue the raccoon. The animal was caught in a net but leapt out before rescuers could bring it to the ground.

Though the raccoon fell many feet, Treat said he did not appear to be very injured.

“He got up and ran across the interstate, and we were able to get to him as he got to the wall of the interstate, so it was a pretty quick and dramatic thing,” Treat said.

The raccoon is currently being checked out by an emergency vet in the Huntsville area.

Alabama Wildlife Rescue is a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases small mammals like squirrels, groundhogs, rabbits, and opossums. The organization is a licensed rehab facility for the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Conservation. It is one of only 14 rescue organizations in the state, and it is the only one located north of Birmingham.

Alabama Wildlife Rescue has taken in about 300 animals, so far in 2022. Roughly 100 of those animals have been released at this time.

The squirrels pictured below are nearing their release date.

Alabama Wildlife Rescue squirrel enclosure

If you are interested in donating to Alabama Wildlife Rescue, click here .

