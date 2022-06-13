ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pedestrian killed Sunday while crossing Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City police say

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night in south Kansas City.

Officers responded at about 9:48 p.m. Sunday to the area of 118th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a crash report from the Kansas City Police Department.

A pedestrian was crossing the westbound lanes of Blue Ridge Boulevard when the driver of a blue Ford Explorer struck the person with the left front corner of their SUV, police said. The driver told officers that they did not see the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Explorer were not injured, police said.

This is the 41st fatal crash this year in Kansas City, according to police.

KCTV 5

Police identify 65-year-old man shot to death in West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has released the name of the man shot and killed Monday in the West Bottoms. Officers arrived at the area of 12th and Genessee streets just after 12 p.m. and found a shooting victim under the I-670 overpass. EMS pronounced...
KMBC.com

KCPD investigating homicide after shooting victim found under overpass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD says they have opened a homicide investigation after locating the body of a shooting victim under a Kansas City, Missouri, overpass. Just after noon Monday, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 12th and Genessee. Upon arrival, officers say they locate the victim, an adult male, lying underneath the overpass.
The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

