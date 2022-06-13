Pedestrian killed Sunday while crossing Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City police say

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night in south Kansas City.

Officers responded at about 9:48 p.m. Sunday to the area of 118th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a crash report from the Kansas City Police Department.

A pedestrian was crossing the westbound lanes of Blue Ridge Boulevard when the driver of a blue Ford Explorer struck the person with the left front corner of their SUV, police said. The driver told officers that they did not see the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Explorer were not injured, police said.

This is the 41st fatal crash this year in Kansas City, according to police.