Rockville, MD

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration in King Farm on July 4

By MCS Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockville’s Independence Day Celebration is held annually at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm. This location offers wonderful spectator viewing, and ample and convenient parking...

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 June 17-19

Summer is in full swing in Downtown Frederick this weekend, with everything from a “pool-ish” party to an open mic night and so much more! There’s a little something for everyone, and if you’re feeling your artsy side, we’ve got you covered there too. Visit us and stay a while. We can’t wait for you to experience Downtown this weekend!
FREDERICK, MD
Juneteenth Celebration To Be Held At Monocacy National Battlefield

Attendees will learn about slaves who lived in the area and how they sought freedom. Frederick, Md. (NS) – You can celebrate the day slaves were freed with the Juneteenth event at the Monocacy National Battlefield on June 19th. At 11 a.m., a 1-mile ranger-guided walk will start at...
FREDERICK, MD
Bethesda Juneteenth event to be meaningful celebration with march to save a Montgomery County Black cemetery

Macedonia Baptist Church at 5119 River Road in Bethesda will host a Juneteenth celebration this Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 PM. The event will be about a current civil rights struggle as much as a remembrance of past history, as the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition will lead a march from the church to the nearby site of the Moses African Cemetery. Desecrated by construction workers building the Westwood Tower apartments in the late 1960s, the majority of the gravesites remain hidden under paved parking spaces at the apartment tower, and on a second site across the Willett Branch stream next to the self-storage construction site behind McDonald's. The church and coalition have been battling Montgomery County officials and developers to restore and memorialize the burial ground, prevent any further construction on it, and potentially transfer stewardship of the land to the church.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Where to Watch Fireworks in Montgomery County This July

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellations in 2020 and 2021, Independence Day fireworks and celebrations are back in a big way this year. Below is a list of all the MoCo fireworks displays that have been announced:. July 2nd:. Kensington: Mid-County Sparkles at Einstein High School (11135 Newport Mill Rd)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Beyond MoCo: Fourth of July Fireworks Cancelled in College Park

The City of College Park in Prince George’s County, MD has announced that it has cancelled this year’s fireworks display due to supply chain issues, posting the following on it’s website: “The City of College Park and University of Maryland regret to announce the cancellation of the annual Independence Day Fireworks and Concert due to COVID-19’s continued impact on the supply chain. We apologize for any inconvenience, and anticipate the return of the event in July 2023.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Lawn Party at the High Wheel

Downtown Frederick’s newest outdoor happy hour on the front lawn of City Hall!. Featuring craft beverages, family-friendly fun, music by the Dapper DJs and an exclusive inside-the-track experience during the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race. Looking for information about attending the race? Visit highwheelrace.com. Presented by The Affiliated...
FREDERICK, MD
Silver Spring Library to be Formally Named for Late Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles E. McGee on Saturday, June 18

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gaba Albornoz and County Councilmember Will Jawando will join family members of late Brigadier General Charles E. McGee at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, in a formal ceremony to rename the Silver Spring branch of the Montgomery County Library system as the “Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Happening Tonight: 11th Annual Montgomery Serves Awards Will Recognize Exceptional Service to the Community at Ceremonies in Silver Spring

Montgomery County has named five individuals and organizations as recipients of the 11th annual Montgomery Serves Awards, the County’s highest honor for service and volunteerism. This year’s honorees represent volunteers dedicated to programs including social justice and educational advocacy, safety-net healthcare services and outreach to vulnerable populations. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Statement on the Departure of Deputy City Manager Angela Judge by the City of Rockville

Angela Judge, who was an assistant city manager with Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and formerly with the City of Atlanta, Georgia, was named Rockville’s deputy city manager in May of 2021, with her official duties in the position beginning on Monday, June 14. Approximately one year later, the City of Rockville announced her departure, effective today, Wednesday, June 15.
ROCKVILLE, MD
City of Gaithersburg Juneteenth Celebrations and Closures

The City commemorates Juneteenth/Freedom Day with programs, a tribute at the Jubilation Day Gospel Concert, and an official proclamation. City offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the holiday. Recycling will be collected on its regular schedule, but bulk pick ups will not be scheduled. June...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Noyes StoryWalk Event This Saturday Honors Harriet Tubman

Kensington, MD – The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation, in partnership with Montgomery Parks, presents Before She Was Harriet by Lesa Cline-Ransome as the 14th free Noyes StoryWalk®. Families can read this inspiring book on panels placed on the historic grounds of Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park, at 16501 Norwood Rd., Sandy Spring, MD from June 11– July 3, 2022. On Saturday, June 18 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, June 19 from 12pm to 4pm, visitors to Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park can explore the StoryWalk®, pick up a children’s take-home activity in the Visitor Center (while supplies last), and explore the Woodlawn Museum free of charge. Visit WoodlawnManor.org for more information.
KENSINGTON, MD
Montgomery County to Host Fireworks Shows in Germantown and Kensington

Montgomery County has announced that they will be hosting two fireworks shows this year. One at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington on July 2, and another at the South Germantown Recreation Park on July 4. Additional firework displays already announced in Montgomery County include the City of Gaithersburg’s Summerfest on July 2 at Bohrer Park, Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration in King Farm, and the annual Town of Poolesville/Upper Montgomery County Fire Department fireworks display.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Water Proofing Test Takes Place at 120,000 SF Recreation and Aquatic Center Set to Open Next Year in Downtown Silver Spring

According to a social media post by Montgomery County Recreation on Wednesday morning, a water proofing test took place for the main pool at the building site of the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center this week. Construction on the South County Regional Recreation and Aquatic Center that is located at 1315 Apple Ave began in 2019.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Parkville VFW to become grocery store

(Parkville, MD) -- A Parkville landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road is about to become a grocery store. The VFW hall which first opened in 1946 has suffered in recent years from declining membership and the effects of the pandemic. The hall has been sold as part of...
PARKVILLE, MD
Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on June 16, 2022

Committees will review the County’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Action Plan, County income tax estimates, the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program and the establishment of a Montgomery County Sports Commission. The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Coming Soon Signage Up at Montgomery Village Starbucks

Coming soon signage is up at the upcoming Montgomery Village Starbucks. The Starbucks will be located at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave.) While the exterior of the of the store appears to be complete, the buildout has not yet begun on the inside. No opening date has been announced.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Juneteenth on Monday, June 20

The Montgomery County Government will observe the following schedule changes for formal observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20:. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—Most stores will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

