Atlanta, GA

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at hospital

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — One person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, police said.

The family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said.

“What we do know is the incident started in DeKalb County, and some family members from that incident showed up outside Grady emergency room,” Hampton told reporters at the scene, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There was a dispute and that then escalated to gunfire.”

The scene was quickly contained and there was never a threat of an active shooter, Hampton said. Photos showed police tape blocking a street outside the hospital, and WAGA-TV reported there were multiple evidence markers on the ground, and a car with blood on the side was towed away.

Police said they believe they are looking for three shooters, but they didn’t immediately announce any charges or identify any suspects.

Hampton said investigators believe everyone involved belonged to the same family.

11Alive

Man found shot inside car at Adams Park in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near Adams Park in southwest Atlanta, they said. Officers were called to an area along Delowe Drive southwest around 12:17 p.m. Wednesday. They said a man was found alive inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

