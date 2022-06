Having a strong and healthy gut is important for your body’s overall health. When your gut is in good shape, it’s able to properly break down the food that you consume and transfer nutrients to your bloodstream. As reported by UC Davis Health, “A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi.” Moreover, it is also capable of communicating with the brain “which helps maintain general health and well-being.”

FITNESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO