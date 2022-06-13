ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Hasty named Rotary Student of the Year

 3 days ago

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has named its Student of the Year. Recent Alton High School graduate Abigail Hasty is the 25th student honored as Student of the Year and will receive a $6,000 scholarship as recognition of her outstanding academic record and...

RIVERBEND HEAD START SEEKS SNAP RECIPIENTS WITH YOUNG CHILDREN FOR AUTOMATIC ELIGIBILTY

MADISON COUNTY, IL., June 15, 2022 – Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Head Start announced that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would now be automatically eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services, including school readiness, nutrition and family support. Previously, this option only existed for recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and children in foster care or experiencing homelessness. “This new expanded eligibility for SNAP recipients will allow us to offer our comprehensive early learning and family development program services to help more vulnerable residents thrive in the Madison County, Illinois area,” said Gene Howell, President and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

List of local Juneteenth celebrations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Juneteenth is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate this weekend, here are some events around the St. Louis area to attend. Dellwood Annual Juneteenth Parade, Celebration and Father’s Day Freedom Concert: The Dellwood Juneteenth Parade will start at 1 p.m. This is a family-oriented event. The parade will travel down West Florissant, from the Boys and Girls Club to Hudson and West Florissant. There will be vendors and a Father’s Day Freedom Concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Richard Mendez Sr.

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Salvation Army to remain cooling center all summer

The Alton Salvation Army will continue to operate as a cooling center this summer when the daytime high hits 90 degrees or more. Captain Cassy Grey says they will be open Monday thru Friday from 9am to 4pm and offer cold drinks and even some snacks when available.
ALTON, IL
Carolyn Deardeuff

Carolyn DeAnn Deardeuff, 60. passed away June 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 20, 1962 in Alton, IL to Daymond and Judith (Kasiewicz) Deardeuff. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

East St. Louis celebrating Juneteeth with city holiday

The city of East St. Louis will celebrate Juneteenth a day early, along with their 618 Day. East St. Louis celebrating Juneteeth with city holiday. Warnings and survivor stories on Elder Awareness …. Leaders help vulnerable residents during extreme …. Pam Hupp’s begins paying off $3M judgment with prison …...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Janice Arnold

Janice Kay (Bowers) Arnold passed peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on June 14, 2022 after a 3 year battle with ovarian cancer. Janice was born on May 18th, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois to the late Charles and Doris (Dugan) Bowers, she has two siblings Kim Roberts of Bloomington, Illinois and Mark (Michelle) Bowers of Alpharetta, Georgia.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Holiday to face Barham in Primary Election

The Primary Election is about a week-and-a-half away, and one of the hotter races may be that for the 8th District of the Madison County Board, where a veteran will face off against a political newcomer. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham.
ALTON, IL
Roberta Frizzell

Roberta Jean Frizzell (nee Browning), age 75 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Roberta was born on August 3, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (nee Kircher) Browning. Roberta was...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Rhonda Shaw

Rhonda Sue (Peil) Shaw, 65, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7:00 am with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Betty (McKenzie) Peil. She married Harlen Shaw on April 10, 1976. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2021.
BETHALTO, IL
Proud Market set for Thursday

ALTON - Alton Pride, Inc. will host the Proud Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The Proud Market is an artisan market featuring LGBTQ+ and ally artists and farmers, and OBB will have several themed specials available for the evening. The month of June Drink for a Cause Recipient is Alton Pride, so they will receive 25% of beer sales for the evening and you can round up your totals all month long to benefit their organization. Come find unique crafts and produce grown with pride and have a beer supporting a local cause.
ALTON, IL
State Subpoenas Webster Groves School District Over Student Surveys

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on June 8 subpoenaed the Webster Groves School District, along with six other Missouri districts, “demanding” information on the decision to employ student surveys — including some that asked students about their parents’ political beliefs and income levels, as well as some “racially-biased” and other sensitive questions.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Brian Fender

He was born on July 3, 1973, in Jerseyville, the son of the late Junior & Karen (Wells) Fender. Brian married Tracie Connour on August 30, 2003, in Medora. She survives. He was a self-employed tree logger and enjoyed hunting, riding, fishing and ginseng hunting. Brian is now resting in...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Mabel Wouk

Mabel Wouk, 101, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 24, 1920, in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Stella (Golusinski) Twardowski. She married Robert Wouk on April 18, 1942, in Chicago, IL. He...
GODFREY, IL
No holiday fireworks in Bethalto this year

A more than 15-year tradition for the Independence Day holiday has been paused. The fireworks at Bethalto's St. Louis Regional Airport will not happen this year. The celebration was scaled back last year due to an apparent lack of help.
BETHALTO, IL

