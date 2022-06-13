ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Forza Horizon 5' Is Receiving a Hot Wheels Expansion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Wheels Unleashed is no doubt a great game in and of itself, especially for fans of the toy series, but if you were hoping for steering wheel support for an even more immersive experience, it can be a slight...

ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
PC Magazine

Xbox Really Needed Starfield This Year

It’s equal parts comedy and tragedy that Microsoft felt the need to clarify that its not-E3 summer games showcase had the “most gameplay they’ve ever shown in a briefing in Xbox history(Opens in a new window).” In an era where most conferences are dominated by CGI trailers, showing gameplay is a novel act.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Rockstar Leak Has GTA Fans Seeing Red

Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time. The series' most recent entry, "Grand theft Auto 5," was its biggest title yet, breaking records across the board and becoming one of the top-selling games of all time (per USA Today). Naturally, fans were eager to see what Rockstar had in store for players with "Grand Theft Auto 6." Cut to nine years later, and there's still no release date for "GTA 6." Aside from a small footnote in a recent Rockstar blog post confirming the company is working on the title, there is very little known about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 beta returns later this month for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Rejoice, console players. Soon nearly all Overwatch fans will be able to participate in a beta for the game’s upcoming sequel, Overwatch 2. The second run of the Overwatch 2 beta will start on June 28, with registration beginning June 16. Unlike the first iteration of the beta, players on PlayStation and Xbox also seem to be able to participate, since the icons for those systems appear on the announcement. It is unclear if Nintendo Switch players will be able to join the action.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Dunk Low "Barbershop" Will Be Available This Week

the sportswear giant is now adding its latest iteration of the shoe to its arsenal. Introducing the. Dunk Low “Barbershop,” the shoe is a limited edition design, inspired by the tight-knit community within the culture of local barbershops. Coming in two different colorways, the sneaker features mismatched...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This Pokémon TCG "Pikachu" Illustrator Promo Card Sells for $840,000 USD at Auction

An ultra-rare Pokémon TCG has hit the market once again, this time sold by Heritage Auctions. At Heritage Auctions’ most recent Trading Card Games Signature Auction, a Pokemon TCG “Pikachu” Illustrator Unnumbered 1998 Holographic CoroCoro Comics Promo has surfaced, graded a PSA 9. The promo card is considered one of the “holy grails” of trading cards for collectors. This card is particularly special since only illustration contest winners received the card from CoroCoro Comics. Only a known total of 39 of these cards have been distributed, one of which has now been sold for $840,000 USD.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Bear Walker Revisits Pokémon Collaboration With New Skateboards

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Bear Walker Industries and the Pokémon Center have returned with another set of limited edition wood skateboards. Led by Bear Walker, his eponymous brand has a history of connecting with pop culture franchises including both Marvel and Pokémon, capturing the look of fan favorite characters with his handcrafted boards. Following up on his Pokémon Day release featuring artwork of Mew and Gyarados, Walker chose the Kanto starters of Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle alongside his favorite Pokémon, Cubone, to be the subjects of interest this time around.
CARS
The Verge

The biggest trailers and announcements from the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox revealed a ton of exciting news at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase, ranging from a longer look at Starfield to news about Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. For this event, Xbox only focused on games available to play within the next 12 months. So at least you won’t have to wait too long. In case you missed it, here’s a roundup of the biggest announcements and trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4

Following its runway debut at Martine Rose’s SS23 show in Vauxhall, London, new images have now emerged offering a closer look at the new Martine Rose x. Shox MR4 sneakers. The upcoming pairs rework the classic Nike Shox R4 silhouette, which first debuted in 2000, offering a futuristic spin with a streamlined design.
APPAREL
The Independent

Microsoft reveals Minecraft Legends for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Mojang and Microsoft have announced Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy spin-off of the immensely popular block-based building game.Due to launch in 2023, Minecraft Legends departs from the open-world survival genre and will instead see players battling the game’s iconic piglin enemies from a third-person perspective.The spin-off was revealed at yesterday’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, where Microsoft confirmed the title would arrive on Xbox and PC within the next 12 months. Versions for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation are also mentioned in the game’s cinematic trailer. “You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Future of 'Assassin’s Creed' Franchise To Be Revealed This September

It may have been a while since the last Assassin’s Creed installment, but it now seems like Ubisoft is gearing up for something special for the massively popular franchise later this year. According to new reports, the video game developer has now announced that it’ll be hosting a “special event” to share more about the future of Assassin’s Creed this September, although Ubisoft has kept all other details under tight wraps at the moment. Despite this, leaks and rumors have been slowly surfacing, and Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier claims that the company currently has two AC projects in the pipeline: “Infinity” and “Rift.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Xbox Announces Release Date for New 'Forza Motorsport'

Turn 10 Studios has finally announced the release window for the newest installation for Forza Motorsport during the Xbox showcase. Distinct from the Forza Horizon series which presents players with an open-world map to explore through a massive roster of predominantly road cars, Forza Motorsport focuses more on realistic simulator racing, thrusting drivers into the world of track and circuit races.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Android's best platforming series expands today with a brand new release

Thomas K. Young has been busy creating some of the best Android games out there since he released Super Fowlst in 2018. In 2020, Dadish launched on mobile, an incredibly adorable pixel-art platformer about a father radish embarking on an adventure to save his vegetable children. The game proved to be pretty popular on mobile, and so we received a sequel in 2021 appropriately named Dadish 2. Seeing that both games have racked up over 1.5 million installations on Android, it's no surprise to see that Dadish 3 has launched today, bringing 50 new levels to explore and a slew of collectibles/secrets to discover.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best Werewolf Games in PS4

A Blood Moon, a Full Moon, unlocks your vicious power. Hunger, violence, and deceit run in your savage heart. This is the feeling you’d get when playing the best werewolf games for PS4. Across the media, these legendary creatures have been villains and heroes. Unfortunately, they often don’t get...
VIDEO GAMES

