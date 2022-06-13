'Forza Horizon 5' Is Receiving a Hot Wheels Expansion

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.
Comments / 0