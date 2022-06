The alleged gunman in last month’s mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops supermarket is now facing Federal charges, which could include the death penalty. 18-year-old Payton Gendron has been charged with 26 federal offenses: 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of using a firearm to commit murder during and in retaliation to a crime of violence and three counts of using and discharging of a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO