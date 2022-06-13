Drug deal ends in shooting on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men were arrested Tuesday night as a part of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s continuing undercover narcotics investigation. Officials reported that an undercover detective encountered Cedric Freeman, 36, at the corner of 4th Avenue South and Broadway. Freeman reportedly sold the detective cocaine in exchange for $80. MNPD said Freeman had been arrested in May after selling an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18th. At Tuesday’s arrest, Freeman was free on a $5,000 bond.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – "Two men found dead in vehicles three weeks apart in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro Walmart are not believed to be victims of foul play," that information from the Murfreesboro Police Department on Wednesday morning at 11:29AM. Police responded to a call from a Walmart...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday. Metro Police on the scene told News4 the event occurred at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Monroe Street. MNPD said on Twitter that it reportedly involved a domestic incident between a 47-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.
An investigation of a structure fire by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Columbia fire and police investigators has resulted in the indictment of a Culleoka man, who now faces arson and other charges. On April 20, at the request of the Columbia Fire Marshal, TBI agents...
Sentencing was held Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court for the man who pled guilty this month for his role in the 2018 shooting of Keosha Willis on Meridians Way in Oak Grove. Adrian Murray pled guilty June 2 to facilitation to first-degree assault as part of a deal that came...
A Hendersonville man is facing felony charges following an incident on Highway 70 Tuesday afternoon. 34-year-old Samuel Quinnton Edwards is charged with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle, felon in possession of a handgun, felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, felony possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, leaving a scene of an accident with injury.
What appears to have been a quick-change scam ended with a Walmart customer allegedly stealing $1,000. The incident was reported at the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway late last month. Now, MPD Detectives need assistance identifying a person of interest in the 'quick cash scam' fraud . Evidently, the customer...
