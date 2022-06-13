Drug deal ends in shooting on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men were arrested Tuesday night as a part of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s continuing undercover narcotics investigation. Officials reported that an undercover detective encountered Cedric Freeman, 36, at the corner of 4th Avenue South and Broadway. Freeman reportedly sold the detective cocaine in exchange for $80. MNPD said Freeman had been arrested in May after selling an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18th. At Tuesday’s arrest, Freeman was free on a $5,000 bond.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO