Grotesque Horror Scorn Gets Full Release Date

By Alexandra Hobbs
 3 days ago
Long-awaited first-person horror game, Scorn, has...

www.dbltap.com

IGN

Resident Evil Re:Verse Has a New Release Date

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer game originally set to launch alongside Resident Evil Village, has a new release date of October 28, 2022. Re:Verse's latest release date was revealed at the Capcom Showcase and it will launch on the same day as the Winters' Expansion arrives for Resident Evil Village.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Scorn Gets A Release Date And Gross New Trailer At Xbox Showcase

Ebb Software's first-person adventure game Scorn now has an official release date. Revealed today during the Xbox/Bethesda Not-E3 briefing, Scorn will debut on October 21, 2022. The game was previously confirmed for launch in October, but now we have an official date. Microsoft also confirmed that Scorn will launch day...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hideo Kojima fans are already trying to cancel his Xbox game

Kojima Productions' next big game project is heading to Xbox. Partnering with Xbox Game Studios, Hideo Kojima's development team aims to create a game that will heavily utilize cloud technology in some way. Hideo Kojima himself announced the project in a brief appearance at the Xbox Bethesda showcase, essentially confirming...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release. Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Starfield Has 4 Main Cities, and New Atlantis Is the Biggest City Bethesda’s Ever Made

Starfield will have four major cities for players to explore, including New Atlantis, which is the biggest that developer Bethesda has ever made. Speaking to IGN, Bethesda veteran and Starfield director Todd Howard said that New Atlantis, capital city of the United Colonies, is not just the biggest in this game but bigger than anything in Skyrim, Fallout 4, or any of the developer's previous games.
VIDEO GAMES
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

