Boston, MA

Celtics' uniforms for Game 5 revealed

By Rob Bradford
 3 days ago

We now know how the Celtics will look in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night ... sort of.

The most recent time the Celtics wore their black "Statement" jerseys was in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami, which the C's lost.

It marks the first time during the NBA Finals the Celtics have broken out the uniforms, having gone with the green "Icon" versions in the first two games in San Francisco.

The "Statement" uniforms were by far the most productive of the collection through the regular season.

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

