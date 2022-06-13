ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

26 years ago she led Case softball to a state championship. Now, her team preps for a repeat

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

SWANSEA — At this point, Case expects only to see the very best. So their attitude toward facing giant killer Littleton High School and pitching ace Kasey Ricard is, bring it on.

The fourth-seeded Cardinals (18-5) collide with eighth-seeded Littleton (18-5) in the Division 4 state semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Worcester State University.

In its previous game Littleton defeated No. 1 seed Hampshire 4-2, with Ricard striking out 17 batters.

“We prepare every day like we’re playing the best team in the state,” Case coach Shannon Silva said in a text. “We face good pitching all year in our conference so we’re always preparing for great pitching.”

It will certainly be strength against strength when Ricard faces Case junior catcher Olivia Silva , who owns staggering numbers for batting average (.545) and slugging average (1.026). The coach’s daughter, she hit a two-run home run and an RBI double in the Round of 8 win over Archbishop Williams.

“Going to the Final Four, at this point in the tournament, every team is going to be good. Every team is going to have good pitching, good hitting, good defense” Olivia Silva said. “But we practice every day like we’re playing in the state championship the next day, so we’re just going to prepare like we always do and keep working hard at practice every day.”

According to published reports, Ricard is committed to playing softball at Boston University.

Real estate report: This $2.6 million Westport private beach home comes with sand dunes

“We think that our conference (South Coast Conference) is one of the strongest in the state,” said Case senior first baseman Emera Marcello, who’s batting an even .500, “so we’ve been preparing for better pitching and better teams all year.”

Littleton, too, knows it’s facing top-notch competition. In its three playoff games, the Cardinals have outscored the opposition by a combined 33-2, and pitcher Hailey Berube (18-5) is coming off two straight shutouts, most recently a one-hitter against Archbishop Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZLjW_0g90zm7j00

This season, Berube has struck out 145 and walked 26 in 131 innings.

“We’re peaking at the right time” Coach Silva said. “The bats, the D, and the pitching have all been at their best in the last four games. We’re hoping to keep that going.”

Amesbury and Wahconah Regional play the the D4 semifinal on Wednesday at Worcester State.

The state championship will be Friday or Saturday at UMass Amherst.

Who's coming, who's not: Trader Joe's, Marylou's, Costco, Crumbl — are your favorite chains coming to Fall River?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3p8k_0g90zm7j00

Could this be a repeat of 1996 win for coach?

Twenty six years ago, Shannon Medeiros (now Coach Silva) pitched a perfect game in Case’s 4-0 win over Dracut in the state semifinals in Brockton. Case’s defense was a big part of that special day. Medeiros, a senior, struck out four and induced 16 ground balls. The only out via a ball hit in the air was the final out, with left fielder Heather St. Yves making a sliding basket catch of a shallow pop fly.

Case won that 1996 state championship, with Medeiros recording that win, too.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 26 years ago she led Case softball to a state championship. Now, her team preps for a repeat

